Tyquan Thornton Reveals Secret to Recent Sucess
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver Tyquan Thornton spoke to reporters prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
On getting more and more comfortable with the offense:
“I feel I've been getting pretty comfortable, you know, just being here at the end of last year, seeing the offense, learning to know the language, terminology, and just building the bond with my teammates. You know, I just feel like I’ve just been doing well.”
On enjoying the opportunity to play:
“Man, it's fun. Man, going out there and fighting with my guys. Man, going out there competing and playing the game. You know, I enjoy it a lot.”
On getting supportive messages from family and friends after Sunday’s performance:
“I've been getting a lot of texts and calls and stuff like that. I feel very appreciated, too. I love the support from all my fans and family. You know, I was definitely thinking about it a lot.”
On how he’s continuing to learn:
“I'm learning a lot. I learn every day. You know, I learn a little bit from my teammates, seeing, taking the little things from some of the veteran players, how I could be better at the little things. And going out there each and every day on the practice field and challenging myself.”
On how much JuJu Smith-Schuster has helped him, his teammate in New England and Kansas City:
“A lot, a lot. He been playing for a long time. He's seen a lot of football, seen a lot of defensive coverages. So, I ask him little things, you know, because he's seen a lot, so he knows what's going on.”
On Patrick Mahomes compared to other quarterbacks, especially on deep balls:
“Patrick, he throws like a friendly ball. So, like, it's easier for me, like to see the nose of the football. You know, some of the other quarterbacks that I played with were great quarterbacks, too. So, they always threw a good deep ball, too, as well. But Patrick, more on the friendly end.”
On what’s fun about playing in this offense:
“Aggressive. You know, we want to be aggressive. We want to go out there and make plays. We got a lot of weapons in our room, you know, in the running-back room, quarterback, tight ends, receivers. We got a lot of weapons.”
On what ‘friendly ball’ means:
“So sometimes, like you could be covered, but the quarterback could throw you uncovered, you know, so just make it a little bit easier on you to make the catch. That's all.”
On continuing to build chemistry and communication with Mahomes:
“Yeah, definitely a few things that we got to, you know, just continue to work on, on the practice field. And, you know, just talking through it, watching film and stuff like that. Because when you get there in the game, you know, the game is played fast. So you got to sometimes just be quick reacting in the game.”
On Mahomes wanting a couple throws back from Sunday’s win and whether he’s provided clear communication:
“Yeah, definitely clear. I mean, it's definitely clear. It’s definitely been precise communication. We're probably out there, I know one play, we had a corner route, he wanted me to get my eyes back a little bit quicker in that void. So now, we’re gonna hit on that next time.”
On having diversity in his deep routes, not simply running go routes:
“We're just trying to, you know, do whatever we can to just take the shot. You got to take shots in this league. So, open up the defense and open up the offense, too, as well. So, whatever I can do, you know, to go down there and make a play for this offense, that's what I'm willing to do.”
On whether the Giants played him differently aftern his success in the first two weeks of the season:
“I mean, kind of. They tried to throw a little shell out there, when you’re in slot. So they go, you know, kind of high-low you a little bit and stuff like that. But once you catch them in man, there you got your chance.”
On what happened in New England, why he didn’t have success there:
“I mean, sometimes it's just timing, you know. It's always God’s timing. So, when I was there in New England, you know, great time there. I love that staff over there, the players there, you know, I built a good bond with the guys. And, I’d just been making plays, I've been working at it in practice for a long time. I used to always do it in practice, but was never able to just put it on the film in the game. So, I mean, just staying true to myself and just continue to do this, doing the same thing.”
On posting on X (Twitter) for the first time in years after Sunday’s game:
“Man, that moment was pretty huge for me, because I know my time there in New England, while I was there, the media used to try to beat up a little bit bad. So, I remember, like not having the best game in my career, being young, being a young player, going to Twitter and seeing the media just beating you up, beating you up, beating you up.
“So, I used to get down on myself a little bit. But, you know, just looking at myself in the mirror, just knowing who I truly am, keeping my head high, just keep pounding at the rock. And, you know, just keep working now, like it's starting to show a little bit. So, I just want to keep on getting better and just keep on improving.”
On his advice to young players with respect to social media:
“Yeah, it's not really healthy at all being a young player. So, if you're a young player, I'll give you advice: If you're not doing well, don't look at Twitter at all.”
On wrapping his head around his life since leaving New England, joining the Chiefs and becoming a pillar in the offense:
“I mean, it's a process, man. It's a process. You know, you got to put your head down, work at the little things and just keep on working until you prove yourself right.”
