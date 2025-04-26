Undrafted Free Agency: Tracking Every Chiefs Addition
The Jaguars have wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting nine players over the last three days.
After another successful draft by general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the franchise, the excitement is high in Kansas City -- largely due to the selection of Josh Simmons in the first round at number 32 overall.
The Chiefs also made strong pickups after their first round selection, adding several pieces to both the offense and defense that needed to be addressed.
But now that the draft is over, the Chiefs will look toward building out the rest of their 90-man roster through undrafted free agency. Undrafted free agency gives teams a chance every single season to take advantage of the draft’s hidden gems, and you never know when a team can uncover a potential starter in the draft’s true eighth round.
"It's such a long season, and when injuries happen, they happen," Veach said in his press conference following night one of the NFL Draft. "We need depth across the offensive line. Like I mentioned, Jawaan (Taylor) is coming back from a knee injury, and Jaylon is going to get time at left tackle."
"We've won a lot of games, and we've been fortunate to win some Super Bowls too. I think it's the evolution where we are picking late in the draft, guys not becoming available, cap space issues and things like that. It's always a revolving door and that's just the beauty of this league."
With undrafted free agents eligible to sign with any team, this is quite different than the typical draft process. The Chiefs have used the undrafted free agency process to add to their roster scheme over the years nicely. It truly appears the Chiefs are set to use undrafted free agency as a chance to truly supplement the roster, should they feel that there are more areas to boost that were not addressed in the NFL Draft.
With that, the Chiefs are officially off the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft. Stick around with us as we track each of the Chiefs’ undrafted free agent additions from now until the end of the day.
Chiefs sign Fresno State WR/PR Mac Dalena & Pittsburgh LB Brandon George
According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are bringing in two additionals on undrafted free agent deals.
DB Glendon Miller Signs with Chiefs
Chiefs add another piece to the defense in Maryland Terrapins Miller, per Jason B. Hirschhorn
Chiefs are signing Clemson TE Jake Briningstool
Another face joining the Chiefs is Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool, per Ryan Fowler
