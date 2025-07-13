What the Super Bowl LIX Loss Taught Chiefs' Trey Smith
The Kansas City Chiefs had history on their minds and a ton of pressure on their shoulders as they went into Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. With a chance to become the first franchise in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls on the line, the pressure became too much for Kansas City to withhold.
The Eagles found every weakness the Chiefs had on both offense and defense and bullied their way to a 40-22 victory. Going into the new season, several players dealt with the loss differently. While it could have been the first Super Bowl loss for some or the second for others, it stings all the same.
This offseason has been a grind for the Chiefs organization, not only from a player standpoint but from a coaching standpoint as well. With the goal of getting back to the game of games, everyone in the organization has to put the conclusion to the 2024 season behind them.
For Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith, losing the Super Bowl wasn't the best feeling in the world, but it taught him something valuable that he will now carry with him for the remainder of his career.
“I think you need losses in life to learn from it. You need adversity to create endurance. It helps build character from that as well. If you go and win, win, win, you don’t have any negativity that comes your way, and you get used to it. You become complacent. I think that’s the beautiful thing about a loss. It taught us how much it hurts to lose compared to how great it feels to win,” Smith said when joining Kay Adams on Up and Adams.
Smith is approaching the July 15 deadline to get a contract extension with the Chiefs for the foreseeable future. With that being something for him to pay attention to as well, Smith hears all the outside noise being said about the Chiefs.
“That feeling we had at the end of the season… and just hearing about it a lot in the offseason… It’s definitely gonna fuel the fire that’s already within us that we wanna go get it done.”
