Where Chiefs' Charles Omenihu's Market Value Sits for 2026
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the offseason with several to-do's to check off their list. Following the 2024 campaign, where they went 15-2 in the regular season and lost their third straight Super Bowl apperance, certain positions stood out more than others when it came to needing added depth.
One of the areas that the Chiefs couldn't afford to take a step back in was the defensive end position. The Chiefs drafted Ashton Gillotte in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft to ensure future depth at the position, but needed to make additional moves for the upcoming season.
Instead of letting veteran defensive end Charles Omenihu walk in free agency, the franchise came to an agreement with him on a one-year contract worth $4 million. The contract ensures Omenihu will play with the Chiefs this season, marking his third season with the franchise.
Last season, Omenihu only played in six games, as he made his return to action in Week 13 of the 2024 campaign after a torn ACL in his right knee during the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. In those six games, he collected six total tackles and one quarterback sack.
The Chiefs have seen the type of production that Omenihu has been able to achieve with the franchise, giving all the more reason why they decided to resign him this offseason. In 2023, his first season with Kansas City, Omenihu played in 11 games, totaling 28 combined tackles, and earning a career high of seven quarterback sacks.
That being said, a ton is riding on Omenihu having a successful and healthy 2025 campaign. Nearing 30 years old, it's now or never for Omenihu to earn a multi-year deal with the Chiefs or any NFL franchise for the foreseeable future. Proving that he can stay healthy and consistent this season is the biggest goal for a multi-year deal.
According to Spotrac.com's market value listing for Omenihu, he could be in line for a four-year deal worth $47.3 million in total. That averages to $11.8 million annually. If Omenihu has a strong season, returning to the form he had with the Chiefs in 2023, he will be set up nicely going into future contract negotiations.
