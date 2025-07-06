Why The Chiefs Will Prove Their Doubters Wrong
The Kansas City Chiefs have been doubted this offseason since their 2024 campaign ended embarrassingly. Losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl by the final score of 40-22, the Chiefs have a ton of work to do if they want to reach the top of the mountain again in 2025.
Several have voiced their opinions this offseason on the Chiefs. Some believe that the dynasty they have created has come to an end, while others still believe the Chiefs are the top dogs in the AFC. Regardless of the doubts being thrown against Kansas City, here is why the franchise should still be feared.
The Chiefs have been to the top of the mountain before and know what it feels like to both win and lose a Super Bowl. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media this offseason, stating that this loss might have been what the Chiefs needed in the long haul.
“When you lose a Super Bowl, I think there's sometimes in those workouts, you may be a little tired, you have that extra added motivation to finish even harder, finish even stronger," Mahomes said. "I think it'll be good for us at the end of the day. I mean, obviously, looking back, you want to win the game. But a lot of these guys hadn't lost one (a Super Bowl), hadn't ended the season on a loss, that are on this team now. So, I'm sure they'll be motivated to go back out there and try to find a way to get to the Super Bowl and win it this year.”
If Mahomes feels confident after losing a Super Bowl, this just proves the confidence he has in himself and his teammates to be right back in the picture next season. With several new players brought in this offseason, this Chiefs roster looks a whole lot better than it did last season.
The Chiefs are bound to be electric on offense this season. With a revamped offensive line paired with a young and hungry wide receiving room, Kansas City shouldn't be underestimated when they have proved that they're not only the team to beat in the AFC West, but in the AFC as a whole.
