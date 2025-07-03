Josh Simmons Continues to Get Praise From Chiefs Teammates
The Kansas City Chiefs knew who they wanted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and lucky for them, they landed him. With the final pick in the first round of the draft, the Chiefs took offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State University to provide insurance to the left side of the offensive line.
Simmons was highly rated by analysts this past season, with many believing he was the best offensive lineman option to be had. However, due to his torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Simmons' stock almost kicked him out of the first round. But he ended up landing right in the arms of Kansas City.
The hope is that Simmons will be able to provide immediate insurance to the offensive line. Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Simmons will be able to participate fully for the Chiefs' training camp happening later this month, which only spells good things to come for the franchise.
Since joining the franchise, Simmons' new teammates have been very impressed by what they have seen. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce spoke on his podcast, New Heights, on Simmons and his immediate impression on the Chiefs' 2025 first-rounder.
"I’ve seen him over there working some pass sets and things like that. When you see the guy move, he is so balanced, and he is such a big athlete. He doesn’t seem he is ever top-heavy. His legs are strong, his feet are in the ground. He is very precise with his movements," Kelce said.
Travis' brother Jason also had nice things to say about Simmons, regardless of not being his teammate.
“This kid, he is the closest thing I’ve seen to a Trent Williams,” Jason Kelce said, “like that next-level strength and athleticism. The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that injury.”
Recently joining SPEAK, Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis was asked about Simmons, and much like the Kelce brothers and others in the organization, he too had nothing but positive things to report. He, too, agreed with Jason's comparison.
"There's definitely a lot of shades there, just with the athleticism alone, his size. I think that's a fair comparison. Just off the intangibles alone. You know, let's see how he develops. I think he has all the tools, the intangibles, and the work ethic to be as great as he wants to be," Karlaftis said.
