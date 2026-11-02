Why Patrick Mahomes Seemed Surprised That Refs Made Key False Start Call in Final Seconds

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs appeared to score a game-winning touchdown with one second left in Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but the celebrations quickly ended thanks to a controversial false start call against Kansas City. After being moved back five yards, the Broncos wrapped up Mahomes on the final play and escaped with a 28–24 win at home.

The call that changed the game was made on Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore, who was seen looking back at Mahomes right before the ball was snapped.

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Here’s how that played out:

It’s a small movement but Moore does start to move backwards before the snap. It’s the right call. He tries to play it off like he’s turning to the QB. https://t.co/F4HEVH7L1W — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 2, 2026

There seemed to be a slight flinch by Moore right before the snap, and the refs did the right thing by throwing the flag.

After the game, Mahomes seemed to be surprised that the refs threw a flag in such a key moment.

"I have not seen [a replay] but [Moore’s movements] didn’t catch me, it didn’t surprise me or anything like that so it couldn’t have been big, but it was called," Mahomes said. "At the end of the day, you have to go with whatever is called, but a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn't get called like that."

While Mahomes would have liked it if the refs just let them play in that moment, you can’t just allow an offensive lineman to flinch like that on such a key play in the game. NFL refs have taken a lot of heat this year, and rightfully so, but the crew in Denver made the right call on that play.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed it after the game, saying: "I didn't see it. But that's one man's opinion. I saw him move his head, but I didn't see a false start."

Moore, meanwhile, had an honest take on his play.

"I mean I've got to go back and look at it, still haven't got a chance to look at it," he said. "But regardless, I've just got to be better."

Where the Chiefs stand after Sunday’s loss

The Chiefs got off to a hot start this year by winning their first five games. But now they’re on a two-game skid after losing to the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 and then to the Broncos in Week 8. They knew those two road games were going to be big tests, and they weren’t able to do enough to get wins.

Travis Kelce said after Sunday’s loss that the Chiefs have some things that need to be corrected and that the issues have been popping up over the last month.

"We got a lot of fight," Kelce said. "And you gotta take the positives out of this, you can't dwell on it. It's a pretty good football team. Obviously in our hearts, we feel like we should have came out with a victory. But at the same time, that's not the reality of things. The reality of things is that we’ve got to fix a lot. And the little things, mistakes, it starts with the person that you're looking in the mirror. And I'm one of them. I've been frustrated with myself on how long I've been in the league.

"For the past three games, really. Really since the bye. And it's frustrating… I gotta be better for my teammates. And that sets the tone for a lot of people in this room. Everybody's just gotta up the ante from that. But I think we showed some fight, a lot of fight. I can take that out of this."

The good news for the Chiefs is that they will host the 2-6 Jets this Sunday at Arrowhead and have two more very winnable games after that before they face the Bills on Thanksgiving.