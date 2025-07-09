Why Mahomes Will Stay At the Top Among Current QBs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the National Football League going into the 2025 campaign. Regardless of the Super Bowl LIX loss, Mahomes is still difficult to dethrone as a top quarterback just for his track record alone.
Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback full-time in 2018, Mahomes has helped elevate the way the world looks at the Chiefs as a franchise. Winning two MVP awards while also leading the franchise to three Super Bowl championships since 2020, Mahomes is a huge reason why the Chiefs have the dynasty they do.
Ahead of the new season, several have spread their opinions on who the best quarterback in the league is. While some bank on it being the reigning MVP Josh Allen, and others hype up Lamar Jackson, it's Mahomes whose name is hard to dethrone in that category.
One of the biggest reasons going into the latter half of his career why Mahomes should be viewed as the best quarterback in the league is due to who he has in his back pocket. Not head coach Andy Reid. Not general manager Brett Veach. The widely regarded "greatest of all time," Tom Brady.
Earlier this offseason, Brady revealed that he believes there is only one quarterback who has the best chance at surpassing his Super Bowl victories as well as earning the moniker "GOAT", and that's Mahomes.
"Everything he says is the right thing. That's what I really appreciate, I know he's really connected to his teammates, so he's got a great organization, got a great coach, a great general manager, great ownership. They have the parts around him," Brady told Kevin Hart.
If anyone believed that Mahomes would be taking a step back this season after losing the Super Bowl, they thought wrong. As recently revealed by Mahomes on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Mahomes has been in touch with Brady this offseason to get advice.
"I’ve actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason," Mahomes told the "Up and Adams Show.""And it’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He didn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude, and I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me."
