Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Catches Tremendous Praise From Tom Brady
The Kansas City Chiefs are the newest version of the National Football League's dynasty. The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady, owned the NFL for several seasons, but since Patrick Mahomes has taken the reins as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, the Chiefs have been in the limelight ever since.
It's well known, whether fans like to admit it or not, that Brady is the best quarterback the NFL has ever seen play the game. His accolades have elevated him to earning the nickname of "the greatest of all time", but as the game continues to evolve, perhaps Brady's mantra won't always be the greatest to ever do it.
Brady recently joined A-lister Kevin Hart in an ice bath last weekend at Fanatics Fest, and in that ice bath, Hart asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Who has the best chance of matching or surpassing Brady as the greatest of all time. Chiefs fans are going to love this answer.
"I just think Patrick — I love his mentality," Brady said. "The great players that I've played with, Patrick has their mentality. He has the will to win. He's got a desire every time he takes the field to be a great leader. I listen to what guys say after they win, I listen to what guys say after they lose."
"Everything he says is the right thing. That's what I really appreciate, I know he's really connected to his teammates, so he's got a great organization, got a great coach, a great general manager, great ownership. They have the parts around him."
Mahomes has won three Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs before the age of 30. Both Brady and Mahomes have squared off against each other in the past, which should only increase the reason as to why Brady. believes Mahomes has a strong chance to take that nickname away from him.
Mahomes and the Chiefs have more history to chase this upcoming season, as they could win the AFC West division title for the 10th straight season, and if they're lucky enough, make their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance, which has only ever been done by one other franchise in the history of the game.
