Analyst Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes Quarterback Comparisons
In a recent trend, as we get closer to the 2025 NFL campaign, analysts have begun creating their Top 10 quarterback rankings going into the new season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes often finds himself on these lists, however, not always at the top of the rankings.
Mahomes has been a huge reason why the Chiefs have found all the success they have since the 2018 campaign. 2018 was the first season Mahomes became a starting quarterback in the NFL, and since then has become a two-time MVP winner and a three-time Super Bowl champion.
The Chiefs and Mahomes punched their third straight ticket to the Super Bowl, and while their bid for history was denied with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs wouldn't be where they are as a franchise without Mahomes manning the offense.
Mahomes curates a ton of emotion from fans. Whether you love him or you hate him, you have an opinion of him. While others have their opinions when it comes to who the best quarterback is entering the new season, so does analyst Nick Wright.
Wright spoke on the Chiefs' quarterback and gave his reasoning as to why Mahomes is incomparable to any quarterback who may have been ranked ahead of him in other rankings.
"What's frustrating is that people are acting as if they know Josh Allen would still be putting up these amazing numbers if he has beaten the game three times already," Wright said on First Things First. "Lamar would still be putting up these Hall of Fame regular seasons if he didn't have this giant cloud hanging over his career."
"Joe Burrow would make the playoffs more than he missed the playoffs, which has alluded him up to this point in his career. They are comparing Patrick when he is incomparable. When seven years in your worst year ever was an overtime loss in the AFC Championship game and being the third-best quarterback that year."
Wright continued.
"How do we know these other guys who are putting up gaudy numbers, that if they had ten percent of the success of him (Mahomes) up to this point?"
