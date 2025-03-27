Will the Eagles Jump the Chiefs in 2025 NFL Draft?
When the Chiefs walked off the field at the Caesars Superdome last February after their loss in Super Bowl LIX, it became clear that while the respect between the two teams was high, so was the hatred, and both sides would be spending their offseason reloading for a potential three-peat.
Now, we approach the final sprint towards the NFL Draft, and speculation is at an all-time high. NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter put together this potential trade scenario between the Rams and Eagles.
Eagles receive:
No. 26 overall pick (Round 1)
No. 190 overall (Round 6, from ATL)
Rams receive:
No. 32 overall (Round 1)
No. 96 overall (Round 3)
No. 168 (Round 5)
"Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a year off from trading up in the first round in 2024. ... Can he really stop himself from getting back in the mix this April? Maybe. But I wouldn't be surprised if he climbs the board for one of this year's top receivers or to add more pieces to Philly's stellar defensive line." Wrote Reuter. "The Day 2 pick he'd send to L.A. wouldn't be a deterrent because he could pick up more assets in separate deals later during the weekend."
"Rams GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have had a ton of success finding contributors on Days 2 and 3, so securing extra capital while only moving down six slots could be right in their wheelhouse. L.A. is positioned to take the best available player at the end of the first round, though I imagine they'll have their eye on which DBs are still available at No. 32."
It's unclear who the move would be for, but the Eagles have made trades involving their first-round pick in every year Nick Sirianni has been head coach. Considering the departure of Milton Williams, a defensive tackle could be in play. If that is the case and Walter Nolen is available, the Chiefs may have to outbid Philadelphia to get him via a trade.
It's something to keep an eye out for as the last thing Kansas City needs is for the Eagles to improve to the detriment of the Chiefs.
Do not forget to follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.