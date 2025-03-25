NFL Draft: Chiefs Predicted to Trade For All-American DL
The 2025 NFL Draft news cycle has been a quiet one. For the first time in a long time, every team in the NFL is set to make a first-round selection, and no team has yet to make a trade involving their first-round pick.
That all could change as The Athletics' Nate Taylor believes the Kansas City Chiefs are in a position to make a splash.
Considering the losses the Chiefs have experienced from their roster this offseason, Taylor predicted that the team would trade the 31st overall pick and their fourth-round selection (pick 132) to the Rams in exchange for Los Angeles' 26th overall pick.
The Chiefs would then use the 26th overall pick to select Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss.
"By trading up to the 26th pick, the Chiefs can leap over the Bills and Baltimore Ravens. PFF’s mock draft simulator estimated the Chiefs’ trade offer had a 71 percent chance of being accepted," Taylor wrote.
"The Chiefs’ targeting Nolen makes a lot of sense. The team needs to add another interior defensive lineman, and Nolen has plenty of talent to be a pass rusher who can learn and develop next to Chris Jones, the Chiefs’ best defender."
Nolen, a player who was expected to break out sooner in his career, finally found himself in the right situation to succeed at Ole Miss. He had 48 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two fumbles last season, opting to enter the draft early, forgoing his final year of eligibility.
In a recent mock draft we participated in, the athletic and high-upside Nolen was available at the 26th range, eventually falling into the second round. While that's doubtful for the real NFL Draft, there could be a scenario where he potentially drops down draft boards instead of being a top-ten pick due to the defensive talent already available and the need for edge rushers throughout the NFL.
If the Chiefs were to select Nolen, he's an instant game wrecker who likely extends Chris Jones' career by several seasons. His length, speed, and ability to penetrate the backfield make Nolen the perfect weapon to target the top passers in the AFC. He would be just the pick the Chiefs need to make.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE