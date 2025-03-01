Chiefs Get Good News As Stafford Stays With Rams
The NFL offseason is a cold war and the AFC West is in an arms race. While the Chiefs navigate the cap, they're already on pace to retain Travis Kelce and Trey Smith while potentially making several big time aquisitions in the draft and perhaps a splash purchase in free agency.
The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to use their massive cap space to re-enforce their interior offensive line while adding a premier wide receiver to pair with Ladd McConkey.
The Denver Broncos appear to be going all in on Bo Nix and considering they just got rid of Russell Wilson's massive contract, expect Sean Payton and company to ball out in free agency as they're in position to acquire star tight end Colston Loveland with their first overall selection.
As one of the hardest divisions in all of football becomes harder to defend, the Raiders appeared to be on the precipice of acquiring a Super Bowl winning quarterback in the Rams' Matthew Stafford.
Now that news has dropped stating the Rams and Stafford have come to terms, keeping Stafford in Los Angeles in 2025, Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief that they won't have to play two more games against a passer who made the playoffs last season.
The Raiders knocked off Kansas City in Arrowhead on Christmas Day 2023 and we're a play away from doing it again in 2024. The Chiefs also had to stage a massive comeback in 2022 to win by one point.
Stafford could've been the player to take the Raiders over the top but that is no longer the case.
While the Chiefs can breathe a sigh of relief, the Raiders may go overboard to compensate, blowing their remaining cap space to make it work for Aiden O'Connell. Pete Carroll is a very good coach and could make it work.
While the Raiders may not make the playoffs, they'll be in position to knock somebody off. They may also be in position to throw more money at a player the Chiefs are looking at.
Regardless, those concerns for another time. Stafford isn't coming and once again the Raiders are without a championship quarterback.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE