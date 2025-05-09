Which Chiefs Rookie Was Selected for NFLPA Rookie Premiere Program?
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted seven new players during the 2025 NFL Draft, all of which the franchise hopes will have immediate impacts in Kansas City. One of the players that got drafted was wide receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State.
While some only see these players as that, they do have the chance to learn the business side of the world of the NFL. The Chiefs' new wide receiver has been selected to attend the 31st Annual Rookie Premiere Presented by Panini America.
The Annual Rookie Premiere allows several rookies (42 have been selected this season) to learn about business opportunities, branding, and marketing for their careers as professional football players.
The Rookie Premiere will take place between May 14-17, as Royals will get full-fledged involvement in the world football, beyond the game.
This year’s Rookie Premiere will include autograph signings and trading card photoshoots with Panini America, official Fanatics jersey unveilings, as well as live-action and studio content sessions. For media, the event offers dynamic photo and interview opportunities, capturing rookies as they step into their next chapter on and off the field. Rookies will also participate in orientation sessions led by union leadership, gaining insights into group licensing, personal branding, and passive income opportunities, building on their NIL experiences from college.
“NFLPA Rookie Premiere gives our partners a rare chance to meet the next generation of stars not just through the draft buzz, but through real conversations and real connections,” NFL Players Inc. President Matt Curtin said.
"Over the weekend, you see who these rookies really are – their energy, their personality, their drive – and it sparks ideas for how to build with them. This class already understands the power of their personal brand, and Rookie Premiere helps turn that into lasting business relationships.”
This is a great opportunity not only for the Chiefs' new wide receiver but for all 41 other participants. Royals wasn't selected willy-nilly either, as each participant is selected based on how marketable they are and based on their individual performance both on and off the field.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.