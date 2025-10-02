This Impressive Mahomes Stat Gives Chiefs Edge Entering Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs go to battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. When the initial schedule came out, some thought this matchup would easily favor Kansas City, but seeing how well Jacksonville has started under their new head coach, the Chiefs have to take them seriously in their Monday Night Football showdown.
The Jaguars enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record, coming off a big win against the San Francisco 49ers, whereas the Chiefs are riding a two-game winning streak. The Chiefs' biggest win of the year came in Week 4, outscoring the Baltimore Ravens 37-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Seeing that the Jaguars have fared well early this season, the Chiefs will have to bring their A-game, and luckily for them, since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the franchise's starting quarterback in 2018, he's been elite when opposing the Jaguars.
Mahomes Vs the Jaguars
Since 2018, Mahomes has faced the Jaguars four times in the regular season and once in the playoffs, and holds a flawless record. Holding a 4-0 regular season record against the Jaguars immediately puts the Chiefs and Mahomes at an advantage going into Week 5.
Throughout his time facing the Jaguars in the regular season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,327 passing yards, has nine passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 106.6. And one of the most outstanding stats of all: Mahomes has only been sacked twice by a Jaguars defender.
Averaging 331.75 passing yards per game, Mahomes will likely be looking for his wide receivers against a Jaguars defense that has averagely allowed 18 points a game in the season thus far. The Chiefs' rushing game hasn't been a big factor, so they must start throwing the football to take down Jacksonville.
Opposing QB Preview
Opposing Mahomes for the Jaguars will be Trevor Lawrence, the former first overall draft pick out of Clemson. Lawrence has yet to defeat the Chiefs since debuting with the Jaguars in 2021, but if the Chiefs don't take him seriously, he definitely could.
Lawrence has nearly the same number of interceptions as he does touchdowns this season, so as long as the Chiefs force Lawrence to throw the football, it's another area that could favor Kansas City and Mahomes.
