Stats Show Mahomes Improves With This Teammate on the Field
The Kansas City Chiefs have been in the limelight for a while now, looking to win ten straight AFC West division titles and be the AFC Super Bowl representative for the fourth straight season by season's end. One of the reasons they stay in the limelight is simple: quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes has been electric for the Kansas City franchise ever since donning the uniform, leading them to three Super Bowl championships while winning two league MVP awards while he was at it. Going into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, Mahomes is looking for some repeated performances.
The Chiefs quarterback has played exceptionally well against the Jaguars over his career, having never lost to the team that enters the game with a 3-1 record. But when it comes down to it, Mahomes is going to need help, and he has the perfect right-hand man to do so.
The Teammate
According to Pro Football Focus's Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema, Mahomes is a better player when wide receiver Xavier Worthy is on the field. Worthy made his impact known in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, leading to the Chiefs' 37-20 victory over the AFC juggernaut.
- "The Xavier Worthy effect. Okay. You could just feel it when they were playing the Ravens. Deep shots or at least even the threat of deep shots, changes the entire structure of the defense when you have a guy who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of all time," Wasserman said.
But here's the statistic that you've been waiting for
- "So, a year plus of Xavier Worthy. When Xavier Worthy has been on the field, Patrick Mahomes, 81.3 passing grade, 7.4 yards per attempt. Very solid stuff. When Worthy is not on the field, whether it just be has a few plays off or he was injured like the last couple games, 63 passing grade, 5.88 yards per attempt and his average depth of target for any pass when Worthy is on the field is a full yard greater than it is with Worthy off the field."
Worthy could easily be the difference maker once again in the Monday night clash with Jacksonville, as Mahomes will look to build on his Week 4 performance, where he threw for 270 passing yards and had four touchdowns.
