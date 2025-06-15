Xavier Worthy Shares Thoughts Entering Chiefs Minicamp
Xavier Worthy, as a rookie, wasn’t supposed to be a primary target for Patrick Mahomes. But after injuries claimed Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco, the speedy-but-slender wide receiver got 98 passes in his direction.
Now, he’s ready to step into a role that looks more like what the Chiefs envisioned when they traded up in the first round last year. But this time, he has invaluable live reps from 20 games, including a Super Bowl. That’s why he’s much more comfortable than he was entering the mandatory minicamp a year ago.
“Just building that chemistry with Pat early on,” Worthy told Aaron Wilson of KPRC at the Skillz & Drillz football camp hosted by several former Texas Longhorns. “I had to get real game experience and now I have that game experience.”
Experience leads to good judgment, a wise man once said, and Worthy has already shown improved judgment so far through the team’s 10 organized team activity sessions. He’s also shown two other factors that should worry NFL defenses.
“Definitely got stronger, got bigger, a little weight,” said Worthy, who was the lightest (165 pounds) and fastest (4.21-second 40) wide receiver at the 2024 scouting combine. “Just looking forward to building that chemistry with Pat, like I said.”
He’s not the only one who put on good weight. Head coach Andy Reid said Pacheco joined Worthy in that category. And if that weight helps both those players stay on the field, that’s great news for Kansas City.
Worthy, Pacheco and Rice were rarely in the same offensive huddle last year. And after the Eagles destroyed the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Worthy wants to help Kansas City eliminate that lingering aftertaste.
“It's just all about us moving on and being willing to elevate our game,” Worthy said. “We're going to be able to get 1-percent better, so I'm glad we're going at it, and taking steps to do that.”
Rice, an SMU product, was one of several NFL wide receivers who played collegiately in the state of Texas and participated with Worthy in the youth football camp on Saturday. The camp took place at Pridgeon Stadium in Houston.
Other players taking part included Packers first-round selection Matthew Golden (Texas), Broncos first-round selection Jahdae Barron (Texas) and the Texans’ Tank Dell (Houston).
Worthy said he’s grateful for the support he’s gotten from the state of Texas since he signed with the Longhorns out of Central East High School in Fresno, Calif.
“Man, it's always cool just to be able to get that love from Texas,” said Worthy, who caught 26 touchdowns for the Longhorns, “being a Cali boy and coming out here and just living out here. And just having Texas behind you is always cool.”
The Chiefs have back-to-back games against Texas teams this season, Thanksgiving afternoon at Dallas in Week 13 and a Sunday night showdown with Houston at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14.
