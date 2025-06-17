Young Chiefs Offensive Lineman Named Make or Break Candidate
The offensive line needs to improve for the Kansas City Chiefs going into the new season. Last year, the Chiefs' offensive line struggled at protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which eventually played a part in their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Going into the new season, the franchise is looking for 2024 second-round draft pick Kingsley Suamataia to take a step in the right direction in terms of production. While he was shifted between spots on the line, the Chiefs are giving him a chance to earn the left guard spot, as he and Mike Caliendo will compete for it.
Suamataia started in two games last season, yet overall wasn't the strongest performer for a second-round draft pick. Hope isn't lost, however, as the Chiefs are holding onto the faith that Suamataia will become the offensive lineman they project him to be.
When talking to the media following OTA practice, the Chiefs' young offensive lineman has his sights set on improvement as he chases down the left guard position.
"It’s going great,” Suamataia said to the media. “It’s a new learning step for me and a learning curve for me just to better myself. I just think the more positions I can learn how to play, the better value I am. So, it’s going good.”
With that, Suamataia isn't off the hook just yet, as PFF's Trevor Sikkema and Dalton Wasserman named the young Chiefs guard as a make-or-break candidate for the Chiefs in 2025.
"Short work last year, but a 37.9 PFF grade, which obviously, you can't have out there as a starter if he's going to play like that," Wasserman said. "(He) really struggled in pass protection, I think it's representative of the whole unit right now."
"You got Josh Simmons, who was a first-round pick coming off an injury, Jaylon Moore got a $15 million year contract in good part-time work last year with the Niners last year, and had a handful of good starts. There's even rumors that JaWaan Taylor at right tackle, his job might not be safe. So, I think it's really this entire Chiefs offensive line is probably the make-or-break part of this team."
