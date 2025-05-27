Candidate For Chiefs Starting LG Needs to Shine in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs had a tough time when it came to their offensive line depth last season. Moving players around to see who would thrive at various positions initially started as a smart move, but quickly became their biggest weakness through the Chiefs' playoff pursuit.
The offensive line has been addressed through both pro free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, now it's just time for these players to prove themselves to earn a role on the Chiefs roster. One of those players looking to thrive going into the new campaign is offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
Suamataia was drafted by Kansas City in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While it's tough to judge a young player following his first season, especially without a designated position on the offensive line, Suamataia needs to find better success than he had last year as he competes for a starting spot.
According to PFF grading metrics, Suamataia had an overall grade of 39.4, which was well below average. He ranked as the 136th offensive tackle that qualified for the grading scale, which is an obvious sign that he needs massive improvements moving forward.
"When we brought him(Suamataia) in, we knew he had that flexibility," Coach Reid said when asked about Suamataia's versatility. "We just felt that way athletically, and he is a he's a very good athlete. He can run and he can bounce back, do all the things that he needs to do. I thought he felt more comfortable in there as a young guy."
Last season, Suamataia played 160 snaps at left tackle and 31 snaps at left guard in his 17-game appearances. As head coach Andy Reid told the media earlier this offseason, both Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will compete for the starting left guard role.
The Chiefs have also added veteran offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum recently, who could also be tossed into the mix to fight for the role. If not, he surely adds a big addition to the depth of the offensive line.
Suamataia will need to prove a lot this summer in showcasing that he is ready and capable of earning a starting role following a lackluster first campaign.
