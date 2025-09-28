Chris Godwin Pens Emotional Message to Buccaneers Fans Ahead of Season Debut
Chris Godwin is making his 2025 season debut on Sunday after being out since last October with a dislocated ankle.
Ahead of his highly anticipated return on Sunday vs. the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles, Godwin penned an essay for The Players' Tribune that went live before kickoff.
Godwin details his recovery journey in the essay, specifically talking about how much the time spent with his family meant to him. At the end, though, Godwin wrote a fired up message for Bucs fans. He wants them to be pumped for his return to the field.
"Feels like I’ve been waiting a long time to get back out on the field. I'm grateful for my renewed perspective on this game I love. I’m beyond ready. I don’t know how you feel, Tampa … but I feel like I got a lot in me. Like I got it all to give. And I’m a little mad, you know? Like I don’t think people have seen the real us quite yet. I can’t wait to show them."
Tampa Bay is 3-0 heading into this game, so the team has put up quite a fight without Godwin. But, he's ready to show NFL fans more of what the Buccaneers and he has to offer. And, that journey begins on Sunday.