SI

Christian McCaffrey Injury: 49ers Get Good News About RB for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

McCaffrey was deemed questionable to play just a few days ago.

Madison Williams

Christian McCaffrey will play in the 49ers' season opener on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey will play in the 49ers' season opener on Sunday. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey was questionable to play after being limited in practice on Thursday and then missing Friday's practice.

Despite the minor setback, McCaffrey is "good to go" for Sunday's game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The running back was dealing with a calf issue, but that won't keep him from playing in the season opener.

McCaffrey and the 49ers will hope for a injury-free season for the star running back. He has played in eight games or fewer in three seasons of his NFL career. Last year, McCaffrey was limited to just four games as he dealt with Achilles and PCL injuries, so his return to the field on Sunday is a big deal for that reason as well.

Just two seasons ago, McCaffrey was named First-Team All-Pro after rushing for a career-high 1,459 yards. The 49ers will look forward to seeing what he can do this season for the offense.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL