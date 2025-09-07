Christian McCaffrey Injury: 49ers Get Good News About RB for Week 1 vs. Seahawks
Heading into Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey was questionable to play after being limited in practice on Thursday and then missing Friday's practice.
Despite the minor setback, McCaffrey is "good to go" for Sunday's game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The running back was dealing with a calf issue, but that won't keep him from playing in the season opener.
McCaffrey and the 49ers will hope for a injury-free season for the star running back. He has played in eight games or fewer in three seasons of his NFL career. Last year, McCaffrey was limited to just four games as he dealt with Achilles and PCL injuries, so his return to the field on Sunday is a big deal for that reason as well.
Just two seasons ago, McCaffrey was named First-Team All-Pro after rushing for a career-high 1,459 yards. The 49ers will look forward to seeing what he can do this season for the offense.