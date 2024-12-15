SI

C.J. Stroud Had Classy Message for Injured WR Grant DuBose After Texans Beat Dolphins

DuBose was hospitalized after taking a big hit in the third quarter.

Liam McKeone

Stroud led Houston to its ninth win of the season
On Sunday the Houston Texans defeated the Miami Dolphins, 20-12, moving to 9-5 on the season.

Unfortunately, during the game Dolphins WR Grant DuBose had to be transported to the hospital after taking a scary hit from a Texans defender in the third quarter. After DuBose was carted off, the team announced he was in stable condition and admitted to a local hospital.

Speaking with CBS's Melanie Collins after the contest, Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud made it a priority to deliver a message of well-wishes to his injured opponent; the game was stopped for nearly 15 minutes while DuBose was stretchered off.

"First I just wanna send prayers to Grant (DuBose)," Stroud said in response to a question about Houston's defense. "Tough situation right there. Just hoping that he's OK, praying for his recovery and that he can get back on the field."

A good reminder that some things are bigger than football for these star athletes, and a really classy moment from Stroud.

