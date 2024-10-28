Colin Cowherd Calls Out Bears Coaching Staff for Abysmal Performance
The Chicago Bears were stunned by the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon when they failed to defend a Hail Mary at the end of regulation. They are now 4–3 instead of 5–2 and have to sit with one of the worst losses of the season, knowing full well it could come into play as they fight for a playoff spot in the very competitive NFC.
There's not much positive to latch onto when something like that happens. But the Bears did put together a nice second-half comeback—and how often does a team get a chance to exploit less-than-stellar Hail Mary defense in a season anyway? Plus, if that was some of the worst coaching we've seen in the NFL in years, the odds of even worse coaching coming from Matt Eberflus's group is pretty slim.
Colin Cowherd was blunt in his critic of the decision-making as he reacted on his show Monday afternoon.
"I'm not somebody who says this coach needs to be fired or get rid of this staff," he said. "I'll make an exception today. Multiple people, probably, need to lose their job that coach the Chicago Bears. They deserved to lose to Washington. That was not luck with the Hail Mary. Okay, maybe it was luck. But what I saw in the second half may have been the worst coaching I have seen by an NFL team over the course of a half in years."
Cowherd, like everyone else after the fumble, did not love giving a backup center a goal-line carry. Or last-second defense that included taunting the crowd instead of guarding the assigned receiver. Or a linebacker spying Daniels to prevent a potential 52-yard touchdown scamper.
All of these are fair points. On the other hand, the Bears almost stole a road win against a good team while being outplayed and were only ruined by the random bounce of an oblong ball. Then the terrible coaching wouldn't be a topic. Not that anyone needs to feel sorry for a coaching staff that makes that many high-profile mistakes. It just shows how razor-thin the margins are in the NFL and how quickly the conversations can turn.