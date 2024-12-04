Colin Cowherd Co-Signs a Bold New Plan for the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears need to find a head coach that can work with Caleb Williams and elevate the franchise back into relevancy. Given their recent track record, it's probably in everyone's best interest to expect the unexpected and be willing to go along for a weird ride. But what if things don't go down like that and the organization succeeds in landing one of the NFL's "rock star" coaches in Kyle Shanahan?
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio explored the idea on Tuesday and a day later Colin Cowherd gave the plan a thumbs-up. And if you give him five minutes to explain, he makes a pretty compelling case.
Obviously, the Bears would be interested in someone who has turned supposedly lesser quarterbacks into big-time winners. There's also so much to be said about a proven entity. Giving up multiple draft plcks, including some in the first round, is a steep price but if Kevin Warren thinks coaching matters then it's somewhat reasonable to pay it.
For Shanahan's side of things, there might be something to the idea that it's time to sell high on the entire Niners experience. It's a team that, despite great management and success in recent years, is facing more questions than they have answers, starting with Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey's long-term ability to remain explosive.
Throw all of this together and it's an intriguing idea. If nothing else it's a great segment on a Wednesday in December and isn't that what it's all about?