SI

Colts Add Veteran QB to Mix After Anthony Richardson Injury

Richardson, the team's primary backup, has been placed on injured reserve.

Mike McDaniel

The Colts have signed veteran Brett Rypien to the practice squad.
The Colts have signed veteran Brett Rypien to the practice squad. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colts are signing veteran quarterback Brett Rypien to the practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The move to add a quarterback to the roster comes after the franchise placed backup Anthony Richardson on injured reserve. Richardson suffered an orbital fracture after an accident involving elastic stretching bands during pregame warmups against the Cardinals last Sunday.

The 29-year-old Rypien has played in 11 career games, completing 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards and four touchdowns to nine interceptions. He appeared in one game for the Bengals earlier this season in mop up duty and did not attempt a pass.

The Colts take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET and will look to improve to 6–1 on the season behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL