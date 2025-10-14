Colts Add Veteran QB to Mix After Anthony Richardson Injury
The Colts are signing veteran quarterback Brett Rypien to the practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The move to add a quarterback to the roster comes after the franchise placed backup Anthony Richardson on injured reserve. Richardson suffered an orbital fracture after an accident involving elastic stretching bands during pregame warmups against the Cardinals last Sunday.
The 29-year-old Rypien has played in 11 career games, completing 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards and four touchdowns to nine interceptions. He appeared in one game for the Bengals earlier this season in mop up duty and did not attempt a pass.
The Colts take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET and will look to improve to 6–1 on the season.