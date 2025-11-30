Colts Receive Good News on Sauce Gardner Injury After CB Exits Texans Game Early
Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner exited Sunday’s game against the Texans on just the second defensive snap after he suffered a non-contact calf injury. He was ruled out after heading to the locker room.
At first, it was feared Gardner could’ve suffered a severe injury, possibly Achilles related. The initial update given about the new Indianapolis star is positive for the Colts, though. Phew.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Gardner is believed to have a calf strain, and his Achilles appears to be intact. His status moving forward is unknown as he awaits to undergo more testing and receive an official diagnosis. But, this is definitely a promising update.
Gardner had to be helped off the field after appearing to injury his left calf during a non-contact play. He was noticeably limping off the field as he was heading to the locker room. Colts fans understandably thought the worst as Gardner left the field.
Gardner was just acquired by Indianapolis on Nov. 4 in a trade with the Jets, where he spent the first three and a half seasons of his career. Sunday marked Gardner’s third game with the Colts. Through two games, the cornerback registered 13 tackles to bring his season total to 33.