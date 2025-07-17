Colts Get Positive Update on Anthony Richardson's Shoulder Injury
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is believed to have recovered from a right shoulder issue that kept him out of the final weeks of OTAs last month, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.
Pending an evaluation from the Colts, Richardson is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next week.
Richardson previously underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder during his rookie season in 2023. After experiencing soreness in the shoulder during the team's offseason program, the Colts decided to rest Richardson. Between minicamp and the start of training camp next week, Richardson has had the opportunity to work with personal coaches on throwing and his velocity, per Holder.
Richardson being ready for training camp is crucial for the third-year pro, who is set to compete with Daniel Jones for the Colts' starting quarterback role. Richardson, the No. 4 pick in 2023, has been inconsistent and has dealt with injuries through his first two NFL seasons. He missed most of his rookie season due to injury, and was unable to play consistently in his second season.
During the 11 games he played in last year, Richardson completed just 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. At times Richardson was able to display flashes of his incredible talent and athletic ability that made him a top-five pick, but he was also benched, made too many unacceptable errors on the field, and showed moments of immaturity—including when he pulled himself out of a game because he was tired.
Richardson will have to prove himself throughout training camp, the preseason, and even the regular season for a shot to remain the Colts' starter and long-term option at quarterback. If he is unable to make strides or stay healthy, Jones could very well emerge as the team's starter.