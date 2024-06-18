Colts Star Could Be Top Fantasy Football Option in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into 2024 with one of the NFL's best running backs, Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is poised for a bounce-back season alongside the athletic field general, Anthony Richardson. Together, they could become the league's deadliest QB-RB tandem, especially with receiving weapons like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Shane Steichen calling the plays.
For fantasy managers, Taylor was a deity of efficiency in 2021 that carried several to championships. That season, he put together 332 carries for 1,811 rushing yards (2,171 all-purpose), 18 rushing scores (20 all-purpose), and 106.5 rushing yards per game (all league-leading numbers). This also marked Taylor's lone Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro career nominations.
However, 2022 and 2023 would see Taylor plummet from his illustrious MVP-level campaign. In both years combined Taylor had 361 carries for 1,602 rushing yards (1,898 all-purpose), 11 rushing scores (12 all-purpose), and 76.3 rushing yards per game. Taylor also had numerous injuries, resulting in 21 games played over the last two campaigns.
Taylor will look to have a big season, and fantasy managers should anticipate him thriving with Richardson. Recently, Nic Bodiford of Pro Football Focus listed Taylor in his piece detailing the best running backs in the first rounds of 2024 fantasy football to draft.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is primed for a dominant bounce-back season following his injury-plagued 2023 campaign. He benefits from head coach Shane Steichen’s RPO usage, an offensive line returning all five starters and a welcoming run-defense slate. Taylor’s current ADP is an easily affordable 2.03, RB5. His 74.9 PFF offense grade ranks 21st among 44 NFL running backs with at least 370 offensive snaps.
Bodiford makes a great point regarding the RPO (Run, Pass, Option) system that Steichen unfolds. With Richardson and Taylor together, it could pose several issues with defensive reads and reactions. Bodiford later points to the Colts resurgent offensive line and how it will factor into Taylor's returning to Pro Bowl form.
As stated above, Indianapolis returns all five offensive line starters for 2024 and stud right tackle Braden Smith is reportedly healthy following offseason knee surgery. Smith was likewise limited to 10 games played, including at least one incomplete contest. His return to health is significant; among 65 NFL tackles with at least 545 offensive snaps, Smith’s 90.1 PFF run-blocking grade ranks third. Indianapolis’ offensive line’s 69.4 PFF run-blocking grade ranks 10th among NFL teams overall.
One knock on Taylor has been his lack of pass-blocking and receiving prowess on the field. While both can use work, Taylor now has a quarterback who can escape pressure and help pass protection assignments. Tracing back to names like Philip Rivers (2020), Carson Wentz (2022-post ACL injury), and Matt Ryan (2022), Taylor hasn't seen mobile QBs nearly at all. Up to date, it's arguable that Gardner Minshew (2023) is the most mobile passer Taylor has lined up with. This high-level mobility from Richardson will assist with pass-blocking.
As for receiving, Taylor isn't likely to ever be a big-time pass-catcher. Taylor's career-high is 40 catches for 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This even came during his 2021 campaign where he was nearly the entire Indy offense and saw massive usage. With backs like Evan Hull and Tyler Goodson occupying the backfield with Taylor, it's hard to imagine him being prominent in the passing game plan too often.
Taylor is in the perfect system that has everything he needs to excel. With a dynamic quarterback, a savvy play-caller, receiving options to push a defense and an offensive line that punishes the opposition, Taylor's 2024 could be explosive. This is exactly what Steichen, Chris Ballard, and Jim Irsay have wanted to see from Taylor. Now, Taylor gets a golden opportunity with the most talented offense around him he's ever seen.
