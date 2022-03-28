30 Days of Colts' Fits: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

Introducing a new series to the site that will take us right up to draft night. 30 Days and 30 Players the Colts are/could be interested in. First up is Minnesota EDGE Esezi Otomewo.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

First up on the countdown to Draftmas is Minnesota Defensive End Esezi Otomewo.

Background

Otomewo was originally a three star recruit out of high school, and he chose the Golden Gophers over schools like Purdue and Indiana. He is actually an Indianapolis native, playing his high school ball at Ben Davis in the city.

He went on to have a solid collegiate career with Minnesota. He appeared in 34 games in college, totaling 81 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He was also an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2021 and was invited to participate in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl back in January.

Otomewo was also a Team Captain for the Golden Gophers during his final season with the team.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 282 pounds

Arm Length: 34.5 inches

Testing Numbers: N/A (Was unable to test due to an injury sustained in the bowl game).

Ability on Film

Otomewo is a lengthy athlete with a relentless motor on film. He may not be the most explosive or athletic player, but he gets after it on every snap. Where he lacks in overall athletic prowess, he more than makes up in technical savvy.

On this play below, Otomewo is able to beat the Ohio State left tackle with ease on an inside move. He showcases an impressive swim move to the inside, and he nearly gets to the quarterback as the ball is thrown.

Where Otomewo really shines, though, is in the run game. His long limbs help him shock offensive linemen at the point of attack. Once he gets to a point of advantage in the trenches, he is able to easily shed blocks to make plays.

He also showcases great energy and hustle at all times as a run defender. On this play below, he is the unblocked backside defender on the outside stretch run. He is relentless in his pursuit, and he is eventually able to bring the ball carrier down for a short gain.

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

Otomewo would fit seamlessly with what the Colts want out of their strong side defensive ends (Big End in Gus Bradley's scheme). He is a massive player with great length and versatility. He's also a strong run defender with the potential to be a positive impact pass rusher down the line.

For the Colts, he would likely fit into a similar role as Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis. He would line up as the Big End on rush downs, and then possibly move inside to 3-technique on passing downs/in certain sub-packages.

The Colts do have certifiable interest in Otomewo, as the team plans to have him in for one of their Top 30 pre-draft visits per Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network. Since the team only gets 30 of these visits, any player that they bring in has to be somebody that they are at least lukewarm on.

Overall, Otomewo is a likely day three selection with the potential to be a strong role player in the NFL. He is a plus run defender with pass rushing upside. Keep an eye out for the Colts to target this intriguing defensive end on day three of the draft next month.

