The Indianapolis Colts have a stud quarterback on their roster, but they are already doing their due diligence on finding his eventual replacement.

The Colts traded for 14-year veteran Matt Ryan earlier this offseason but he's almost 37 years old and only has two years left on his current contract. With that being the case, the Colts are hosting top 2022 NFL Draft quarterback Malik Willis from Liberty for a visit next week.

"Now, (the Colts) are an interesting one because they of course very famously do not have a first-round pick," Rapoport said. "Maybe if he slips a little bit, maybe he's a surprise team to try and trade up for him."

The Colts hold seven picks in the upcoming draft but aren't on the board until the 42nd-overall pick in the second round. Willis is a projected top-10 pick, but as Rapoport mentioned if Willis begins slipping — perhaps into the 20s — then the Colts could package some picks, including picks in next year's draft, to move up for Willis.

The Colts are hopeful that they have Ryan for at least the duration of his two-year contract but they will not shy away from the potential of finding their quarterback for of next dozen years if the opportunity presents itself.

Here is a quick scouting report on Willis from NFL.com:

Upside quarterback with special parts of his game, but with no guarantee they will be assembled properly into a finished product. Willis uses his rare combination of elite rushing talent and a rocket-launching right arm to unlock explosive plays in two different ways. He has the arm to beat safeties to the deepest parts of the field and makes impressive throws from inside and outside the pocket. On the flip side, Willis' mechanical and operational inconsistencies lead to erratic timing and accuracy, and he doesn't throw with enough touch. Protection and receiver separation were both issues, but Willis also pressed over the second half of the season and never looked comfortable in the Liberty offense. On the pro level, additional film work and a layered, pro-style passing attack could allow for more focused reads and help him see the field faster and more clearly from the pocket. Play-callers must lean into his special talent as a runner and include called runs into the game plan. Even if Willis fails to reach his passing potential, running ability doesn't slump and he has the talent to produce on the ground at a level between Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson.

This year's NFL draft is from Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30.

