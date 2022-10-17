Skip to main content

Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27.

It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.

While it was a team effort in total, there were several individuals who stood out in this win. Let's take a look.

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) rushes the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) gives chase during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Matt Ryan | 389 yards

Rushing: RB Deon Jackson | 42 yards

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 134 yards

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 13

Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner, DE Tyquan Lewis, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Grover Stewart | 1.0

Takeaways: S Nick Cros | 1 fumble recovery

Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 2-of-2 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Matt Haack | 3 punts, 36.7-yard average, 2 inside-20

Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 3 kickoff returns, 22.7-yard avg.; Keke Coutee | 1 punt return, 19.0-yard avg.

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

OFFENSE

  • Their 10 third-down conversions were their most since Week 4 of 2018 (10).
  • They didn’t allow a sack for the first time since Week 11 of 2021.
  • Both running back Deon Jackson and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. recorded 8 receptions in the first half. Per ESPN Stats & Info, they are the first pair of teammates to reach the mark in the first half of a game since the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez did so in Week 5 of 2012. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was the Falcons' quarterback at the time. Jackson and Pittman each ended the game with 10-plus receptions, becoming the first pair of Colts to do so since Reggie Wayne and Jacob Tamme in Week 9 of 2010.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was 42-of-58 passing (72.4%) for 389 yards (6.7 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and a 107.6 passer rating.

  • He passed Dan Marino (61,361) for the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history.
  • Ryan reached his 45th-career game-winning drive and his third this season.
  • His pass completions are a new single-game career high.
  • His passing yards were his most since Week 1 of 2020 (450).
  • His 232 passing yards in the first half were his most in the first half since Week 15 of 2020 (235).

Running back Deon Jackson had 12 carries for 42 yards (3.5 avg.) and 1 touchdown. He also caught 10-of-10 targets for 79 yards (7.9 avg.).

  • His receptions, targets, and receiving yards are new single-game career highs.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught 13-of-16 targets for 134 yards (10.3 avg.).

  • His receptions, targets, and receiving yards are all new single-game career highs.
  • It was his fifth career 100-yard receiving game within his first 35 games. Pittman now ranks second all-time in 100-yard receiving games behind T.Y. Hilton (11).
  • Pittman posted the most receptions by a Colts player in a single game since Reggie Wayne in Week 5 of 2012 (13). Wayne is now Pittman and the Colts' wide receivers coach.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 3-of-7 targets for 49 yards (16.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

  • It was Pierce's first-career touchdown.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught 7-of-11 targets for 57 yards (8.1 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

  • His receptions were a new single-game career high.
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrate a defensive stop Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

DEFENSE

  • Their 9 tackles for loss were their most in a single game since Week 9 of 2020.
  • Their 4 sacks in the first half were their most in the first half since Week 15 of 2020.
  • The Colts held Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to 45 passing yards in the first half, which is their best mark in the first half this season and Lawrence's second-fewest of his career. The Jaguars' 16 total net passing yards in the first half were the fewest that the Colts have allowed since Week 13 of 2021 (8).

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had 5 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 quarterback hit.

  • He now has sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 7 and 8 of 2021.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 12 tackles (1 for loss).

  • It was his fourth game with at least 10 tackles this season. He was tied for the NFL's lead in tackles (66) entering the game.

Safety Rodney McLeod had 5 tackles (2 for loss).

  • His tackles for loss were a new single-game career high.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce Sends Jaguars Home with Walk-Off Touchdown

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after making a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Breathe Life into Playoff Chances vs. Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) tosses the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 6 Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts assistant athletic trainer Kyle Davis tends to linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye Ruled Out

By Andrew Moore
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) evades tackle by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Heat Check on Alec Pierce, Rodney Thomas II, and Other Young Players

By Zach Hicks
Quenton Nelson buried Jacksonville Jaguars
News

Jaguars at Colts Prediction from NFL.com

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Indianapolis Colts 24-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Fooball American Football Gridiron Football Nfl Colts Indianapolis Jacksonville Jaguars Regular Season Home Opener 2022
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Jaguars in Week 6

By Andrew Moore
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts to scoring a rushing touchdown against the Buffalo Bills as center Ryan Kelly (78) comes to greet him in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor, Ryan Kelly Return

By Andrew Moore