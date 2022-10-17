Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27.

It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.

While it was a team effort in total, there were several individuals who stood out in this win. Let's take a look.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports STATISTICAL LEADERS Passing: QB Matt Ryan | 389 yards Rushing: RB Deon Jackson | 42 yards Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 134 yards Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 13 Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner, DE Tyquan Lewis, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Grover Stewart | 1.0 Takeaways: S Nick Cros | 1 fumble recovery Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 2-of-2 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%) Punting: P Matt Haack | 3 punts, 36.7-yard average, 2 inside-20 Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 3 kickoff returns, 22.7-yard avg.; Keke Coutee | 1 punt return, 19.0-yard avg. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports OFFENSE Their 10 third-down conversions were their most since Week 4 of 2018 (10).

They didn’t allow a sack for the first time since Week 11 of 2021.

Both running back Deon Jackson and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. recorded 8 receptions in the first half. Per ESPN Stats & Info, they are the first pair of teammates to reach the mark in the first half of a game since the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez did so in Week 5 of 2012. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was the Falcons' quarterback at the time. Jackson and Pittman each ended the game with 10-plus receptions, becoming the first pair of Colts to do so since Reggie Wayne and Jacob Tamme in Week 9 of 2010. Quarterback Matt Ryan was 42-of-58 passing (72.4%) for 389 yards (6.7 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and a 107.6 passer rating. He passed Dan Marino (61,361) for the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history.

Ryan reached his 45th-career game-winning drive and his third this season.

His pass completions are a new single-game career high.

His passing yards were his most since Week 1 of 2020 (450).

His 232 passing yards in the first half were his most in the first half since Week 15 of 2020 (235). Running back Deon Jackson had 12 carries for 42 yards (3.5 avg.) and 1 touchdown. He also caught 10-of-10 targets for 79 yards (7.9 avg.). His receptions, targets, and receiving yards are new single-game career highs. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught 13-of-16 targets for 134 yards (10.3 avg.). His receptions, targets, and receiving yards are all new single-game career highs.

It was his fifth career 100-yard receiving game within his first 35 games. Pittman now ranks second all-time in 100-yard receiving games behind T.Y. Hilton (11).

Pittman posted the most receptions by a Colts player in a single game since Reggie Wayne in Week 5 of 2012 (13). Wayne is now Pittman and the Colts' wide receivers coach. Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 3-of-7 targets for 49 yards (16.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown. It was Pierce's first-career touchdown. Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught 7-of-11 targets for 57 yards (8.1 avg.) and 1 touchdown. His receptions were a new single-game career high. © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK DEFENSE Their 9 tackles for loss were their most in a single game since Week 9 of 2020.

Their 4 sacks in the first half were their most in the first half since Week 15 of 2020.

The Colts held Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to 45 passing yards in the first half, which is their best mark in the first half this season and Lawrence's second-fewest of his career. The Jaguars' 16 total net passing yards in the first half were the fewest that the Colts have allowed since Week 13 of 2021 (8). Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had 5 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 quarterback hit. He now has sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 7 and 8 of 2021. Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 12 tackles (1 for loss). It was his fourth game with at least 10 tackles this season. He was tied for the NFL's lead in tackles (66) entering the game. Safety Rodney McLeod had 5 tackles (2 for loss).

His tackles for loss were a new single-game career high.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.