The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders are finally ready to face off on Sunday after a tumultuous week for both teams.

The Colts got things started by firing head coach Frank Reich and replacing him with Jeff Saturday. They were then faced with the tough choice to put All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve after his back injury returned. On Friday, Saturday also announced that running back Deon Jackson and rookie tight end Jelani Woods will also miss Sunday's game.

Two players who were questionable are both active, as tight end Mo Alie-Cox and defensive end Kwity Paye will both play through their ankle injuries.

The Raiders had their own injury issues to sort out as they decided to place two premium offensive players, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, on IR.

Here are both teams' full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 10 matchup.

S Trevor Denbow

QB Nick Foles

IOL Wesley French

RB Deon Jackson

WR Mike Strachan

DT Chris Williams

TE Jelani Woods

Leonard's struggled with injuries for quite some time now. He performed at a high level through an ankle injury all last season, and a procedure on his back this June was actually said to clear up both the issues in his lower leg and back. He returned in Week 4 but left two quarters later after a concussion. He got back on the field again in Weeks 8 and 9 but is now out again. Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed stand to gain the most playing time in Leonard's absence.

Jackson's injury and Phillip Lindsay's departure likely create an opportunity for the newly-acquired Zack Moss to find a role in the Colts' offense after he was sent to Indy in a trade last week.

Woods fell on his shoulder during a dropped pass in last week's game and missed practice all week. To account for his absence, the Colts called up Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad for this game.

OT Jackson Barton

DT Matthew Butler

DE Clelin Ferrell

DT Neil Ferrell Jr.

LB Denzel Perryman

The Raiders are in a tough spot, health-wise. Perryman not being available hurts them in the defensive box, especially with fellow linebacker Blake Martinez retiring.

