Colts, Raiders Injury Report: 3 Out, 2 Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts have put in their final day for practice for their Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, and tight end Jelani Woods out with injuries. Later, it was reported that Leonard will actually go on Injured Reserve for his ailments, putting him out for a minimum of four games.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Raiders are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (thumb)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Limited Participant — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (thumb), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (thumb/rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

DT DeForest Buckner (thumb/rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Limited Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle)

TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) Full Participant — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), DT Grover Stewart (rest), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

OUT — Deon Jackson, Shaquille Leonard, Jelani Woods

QUESTIONABLE — Mo Alie-Cox, Kwity Paye

Leonard's struggled with injuries for quite some time now. He performed at a high level through an ankle injury all last season, and a procedure on his back this June was actually said to clear up both the issues in his lower leg and back. He returned in Week 4 but left two quarters later after a concussion. He got back on the field again in Weeks 8 and 9 but is now out again. Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed stand to gain the most playing time in Leonard's absence.

Jackson's injury and Phillip Lindsay's departure likely create an opportunity for the newly-acquired Zack Moss to find a role in the Colts' offense after he was sent to Indy in a trade last week.

Woods fell on his shoulder during a dropped pass in last week's game and missed practice all week. If Alie-Cox is unable to play, the Colts will be quite shorthanded at tight end given Woods' status. Kylen Granson is the lone remaining tight end on the active roster while the Colts also have Darrell Daniels, Nikola Kalinic, and Jalen Wydermyer on the practice squad.

Paye returned from an ankle injury last week after missing a few games but landed on the report once again on Friday. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo will likely receive the bulk of the carries if he's out.

RAIDERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Blake Martinez (personal), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs)

LB Blake Martinez (personal), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) Limited Participant — LB Darien Butler (hip), WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

LB Darien Butler (hip), WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring) Full Participant —QB Derek Carr (back)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — LB Darien Butler (hip), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs)

LB Darien Butler (hip), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) Full Participant —QB Derek Carr (back), WR Keelan Cole (knee)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — TBA

TBA Limited Participant — TBA

TBA Full Participant — TBA

OUT — TBA

QUESTIONABLE — TBA

The Raiders are headed in the wrong direction in terms of health. Wednesday showed quite a few notable injuries for Las Vegas, namely Perryman not practicing and wide receiver Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller being limited. Waller last played in Week 5. On Thursday, the Raiders placed both Waller and Renfrow on Injured Reserve. Martinez even retired.

Their official injury report will be updated when released.

The Colts travel west to take on the Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05pm ET.

