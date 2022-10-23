Skip to main content

Colts, Titans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 7 Matchup

The Colts and Titans have announced their inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup.
The Indianapolis Colts got some good news on the injury report on Friday as they get back their top two running backs, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor was out since late in Week 4's game against the Titans with an ankle injury and Hines went out very early into Week 5 against the Denver Broncos with a concussion.

The team does still have a pair of defensive starters out in linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and Kwity Paye (ankle), but their absence is nothing new as Leonard has only played about a half this season and Paye was injured late in Week 5's win.

Here are the Colts' and Titans' full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 7 matchup.

  • WR Keke Coutee
  • LB JoJo Domann
  • QB Nick Foles
  • IOL Wesley French
  • DT Eric Johnson II
  • LB Shaquille Leonard
  • DE Kwity Paye

No other players aside from Leonard, Paye, Coutee (concussion), and Domann (abdomen) were ruled out with injuries. The rest are healthy scratches.

Leonard has cleared the concussion protocol but needs a little more time to get ready for game action after suffering a huge hit in the Colts' last meeting with the Titans back in Week 4. Expect to see a lot of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed lining up alongside Bobby Okereke in Leonard's absence. With Paye out, it'll likely continue to be Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo seeing the bulk of the snaps at left end opposite of Yannick Ngakoue.

Domann was a new addition to the injury report this week while Coutee was forced out of last week's game early after taking a big hit on a 19-yard punt return.

The Colts elevated wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Ethan Fernea to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, and both are active on Sunday.

  • DB Ugo Amadi
  • FB Tory Carter
  • LB Zach Cunningham
  • G Nate Davis
  • LB Joe Jones
  • DL Sam Okuayinonu
  • WR Kyle Phillips

The Titans are also down a few starters, as Carter (neck), Cunningham (elbow), and Davis (foot) are all important parts of their respective units. The interior of the Titans' offensive line was already relatively vulnerable due to its size but now is without Davis as well. It's a matchup in which Colts defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart could take advantage.

