2025 Colts Pre-Free Agency Top-25 Big Board
The Indianapolis Colts aren't as good (or motivated) as general manager Chris Ballard thought they were.
Ballard's approach to free agency last year was to re-sign and extend many of his own players, banking on them being upset enough with narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023 to springboard them over the hump in 2024, but they fell flat.
"Bringing everybody back, that was a mistake," Ballard admitted after the season concluded. Many fans were genuinely floored that Ballard remained the Colts' GM after the step back the team took based on his approach. Ballard knows this offseason has to be different.
With that being the case, we're going to approach as if the Colts are going to attempt to land some players from the outside and present a pre-free agency top-25 big board of players the Colts could go after, particularly after signing a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo.
The intention with this group of players is to accomplish a couple of things. First, it addresses needs and adds depth in places where rookie draft picks won't be counted on to be immediate hits. It also gives Anarumo more ammo to construct the defense how he sees fit. Keep in mind, players who are rumored to be salary cap cuts but haven't yet been cut are not eligible for this exercise.
LB Zack Baun (28), Eagles
Baun is an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, so this has likely become a pipedream. However, one of the best gifts you could give a new DC is someone playing at an elite level in the middle of their defense. Baun has Pro Football Focus' No. 1 pass coverage grade (91.5) among NFL linebackers, which would be an invaluable complement next to Zaire Franklin.
FS Camryn Bynum (27), Vikings
Bynum really got into the spotlight this season with his turnover celebrations, but he's actually been a productive player for a couple years now. Since 2023, Bynum has 233 tackles (4 for loss), 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered, 5 interceptions, and 19 pass breakups. The Colts are going to need an effective free safety atop Anarumo's defense. He also hasn't missed a start in the last three years.
CB Carlton Davis III (28), Lions
Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack are nice stories and truly productive players. However, the Colts need more at outside corner given JuJu Brents' inability to stay on the field. Davis has his own issues staying healthy, but he would not be relied on to be a full-time player in this scenario. He's also won a Super Bowl, has been in the playoffs for five straight seasons, and is regarded as a leader, so he knows what it takes to win.
CB Rasul Douglas (31), Bills
Similar to Davis, the Colts need a veteran presence like Douglas at corner. He's on the older side but has been a playmaker throughout his career, posting 22 career takeaways (including three seasons with at least four) and has scored three touchdowns.
QB Justin Fields (26), Steelers
Whether the Colts want to put Anthony Richardson in a true competition as the starter or just want someone who's going to be a constant presence behind him to push him, Fields is a solid option. Fields has similar strengths (and weaknesses) as Richardson, so the playbook wouldn't have to be drastically altered if Richardson got injured, and the Colts would still have the mobile element from their quarterback.
TE Mike Gesicki (29), Bengals
Alright, it's time to stop messing around with projects and wait-and-sees at tight end. Go out and get a guy that can be a factor in the passing game. At 29 years old, Gesicki just had one of the best seasons of his career despite sharing the ball with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
LB Jalen Graham (24), 49ers
Purdue fans know who this is but not many others. Graham was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and appeared in four games. He then spent some time on the Washington Commanders practice squad before returning to the 49ers and getting back on the active roster. He's posted really solid grades in his brief time on defense and has a wealth of special teams experience as well. If you're looking for someone who could compete for that WILL spot, I've got a dark horse.
LB Dre Greenlaw (28), 49ers
Greenlaw had a two-year stretch as one of the best linebackers in football before he suffered an Achilles injury in the 2023-24 Super Bowl. He got back for a couple of games in 2024 but should be good to go in 2025. If his medicals check out and he's fully recovered, the Colts could get an impact player and someone with a winning pedigree at linebacker on a discount.
DT B.J. Hill (30), Bengals
There aren't many great Lou Anarumo connections in this year's free-agent pool, but Hill is the best one. The idea here is this: DeForest Buckner (almost 31), Grover Stewart (31), and Hill (30) are all excellent defensive tackles but aren't getting any younger. If the Colts want a constant presence in the middle of the defensive line that can stop the run and put pressure on the backfield, then rotating these three is a great way to do it. How well has it worked to have Taven Bryan, Raekwon Davis, Adetomiwa Adebawore, and Eric Johnson as the backups?
FS Jevon Holland (25), Dolphins
Anarumo is going to need an unquestionable player at free safety, and one of the league's best is set to hit the open market. PFF compared Holland's free agency to that of Jessie Bates a couple of years ago. Bates, of course, is one of the best players that Anarumo has coached in the NFL.
S Talanoa Hufanga (25), 49ers
Hufanga's situation is similar to Greenlaw's but he's a few years younger. Hufanga took the league by storm, quickly becoming one of the NFL's best safeties against both the run and pass and earning First-Team All-Pro status in 2022 before a torn ACL ended his 2023 season prematurely. The 2024 season was mostly about recovery, as he saw just seven games. However, more than a year removed from the injury, Hufanga should be as good as new.
CB Adoree' Jackson (30), Giants
Jackson is another veteran corner with a ton of experience who could be a valuable asset mixed in with Kenny Moore, Brents, Jones, and Womack.
TE Juwan Johnson (29), Saints
Johnson is another receiving tight end whose receptions have increased each season of his career. Over the last three seasons, he's averaging 43 catches for 475 yards and 4.5 touchdowns despite missing five games over that stretch.
DE Khalil Mack (34), Chargers
Mack was dominant in his age 33 season, posting yet another 90+ grade according to PFF, but should continue into more of a rotational role at this point of his career. Mack shares an offseason position trainer (Eddy McGilvra) with Colts defensive linemen Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Samson Ebukam, and Adebawore, so there's more than enough familiarity with the group.
FS Tyrann Mathieu (33), Saints
Strong leader. Dependable, veteran player. Position of need. The Colts should've gone after Mathieu a few years ago but they could still get another valuable season out of him to play their high safety.
FS Tre'Von Moehrig (26), Raiders
You should be sensing a theme by now that free safety is quite important in Anarumo's defense. Moehrig is a young, rangy, athletic player who is already strong against the run and still developing in coverage. He also has seven takeaways in the last two seasons.
DT Osa Odighizuwa (27), Cowboys
Odighizuwa is a durable, energetic player who could rotate in with Buckner and Stewart. He's been a consistent player for the Dallas Cowboys' front, averaging 45 tackles (7 for loss) and 4.0 sacks over the last three years.
CB D.J. Reed (28), Jets
Reed is undersized at 5'9", 188, but he's been a proven player at corner for years now, posting a PFF grade above 70 for six consecutive seasons. In that time, he's allowed a catch percentage of just 58.8%.
LB Nephi Sewell (26), Saints
Sewell is primarily a special teams player, but has been asked to play significant time at WILL linebacker in two games over the last two seasons and stepped up mightily in both. He had 8 tackles and 2 tackles for loss each in both games, adding a sack in the second contest. At worst, with Sewell, you get a solid special teams player. At best, you get an ascending player who could compete with Jaylon Carlies to potentially replace E.J. Speed at WILL.
LB Jamien Sherwood (25), Jets
With starting linebacker C.J. Mosley dealing with injuries, the New York Jets turned to Sherwood last season, and he answered in a significant way. His 158 tackles easily led the team, which included 10 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. The former safety-turned-linebacker posted solid grades across the board, according to PFF, with a 77.1 in run defense and 66.2 in coverage.
FS Justin Simmons (31), Falcons
The Colts elected to ignore Simmons last offseason while their own free safety, Julian Blackmon, had the worst season of his career playing through an injured shoulder. It's not too late to grab Simmons for a season or two to be a smart veteran presence at single-high for Anarumo's defense.
DE Josh Sweat (28), Eagles
Sweat is a big-time player right now who's been productive for five years running. Since 2020, he is averaging 8.0 sacks and 9 tackles for loss per season.
CB Charvarius "Mooney" Ward (29), 49ers
Ward is the kind of player with a winning background that the Colts need. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019-20 and was a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro with the 49ers in 2023. He's been in the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, and has started 89-of-102 career games.
DT Milton Williams (26), Eagles
Williams has been a solid rotational player for the Philadelphia Eagles' line for a few years now, recording 4.0 sacks and 9 tackles for loss in 2022 and 5.0 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in 2024. He'd be a likely upgrade over what the Colts currently have behind Buckner and Stewart.
QB Jameis Winston (31), Browns
Winston could provide Richardson with a productive backup and someone who can start if Richardson misses games due to injury. Winston is chaotic on the field but not afraid of anything. He's going to give you a completion percentage around 60 and a yards per attempt around 7.0 or higher, but he's also going to turn the ball over. The Colts could go with a timid, vanilla backup QB who they hope moves the offense behind a strong run game or someone like Winston who takes you on a roller coaster of emotions.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.