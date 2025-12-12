5 Keys for Philip Rivers, Colts to Defeat Surging Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts are the centerpiece of NFL news after doing the unthinkable: pulling a talent out of retirement to turn around a franchise.

That talent is one Philip Rivers.

Now, the news cycle has nearly forgotten the beast that is the Seattle Seahawks that lies in Indy's near future. Regardless of whether Rivers or somehow Riley Leonard starts, this is a baptism by fire for both.

Despite awful struggles, Indy is still 8-5 and can make the playoffs, but they desperately need to beat Seattle to give themselves the best chance and avoid a fourth-straight loss.

With this interesting matchup on tap, it's time to look into the five keys for Indianapolis to obtain if they want to emerge as a victorious underdog.

Defensive Line Must Step Up, Pressure Sam Darnold

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold has been impressive since leaving the New York Jets, starting with the Minnesota Vikings last year, where he logged his first Pro Bowl. Now, he's playing great in Seattle.

Darnold has 22 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions, but four of those picks came in one game against the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold looks excellent, but when he struggles in a game, he has shown he can completely fall apart.

The best way Indy will get this done is by pressuring/sacking Darnold. Since Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Sauce Gardner (calf) aren't suiting up, the defensive backfield will need help.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts got only 11 pressures on Trevor Lawrence. To follow, the Colts logged no sacks and no QB hits, allowing Lawrence to get comfortable for huge plays.

The Colts can't do this a second straight week against a more powerful offense than the Jaguars'. Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam will need to be far better to have a shot at forcing Darnold into turnovers.

Feed Jonathan Taylor

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Colts' offense leaned on Jonathan Taylor when they had a healthy Daniel Jones, so if Rivers is under center, it will be more than ever.

Taylor has fallen off in recent weeks due to the shakiness of the offense, but he's still the best running back in the NFL in rushing yards (1,356) and overall touchdowns (18).

It won't be easy. Not only will Indy either have an immobile Rivers or a raw Leonard, but Seattle is great at stopping the run. Currently, they're fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,185).

If any running back can make a defense look ridiculous, it's Taylor. However, the entire NFL knows to sell out and remove the dynamic player, putting the pressure on Indy's quarterback to do the heavy lifting.

If this happens on Sunday, it won't matter if it's Rivers or Leonard; it could get ugly.

Contain Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having a breakout season, to say the least.

So far, Smith-Njigba has hauled in 89 catches for 1,428 receiving yards (leads NFL), 63 first down receptions (leads NFL), and 109.8 receiving yards per game (leads NFL).

This entry can easily be tied to the first goal of pressuring Darnold, because the Colts will be without Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, which puts this defensive secondary at a disadvantage.

While the Seahawks have a solid running back duo in Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III, Smith-Njigba is the name that helps propel this Seattle offensive.

Indy must do everything possible to layer coverage or keep help over the top against Smith-Njigba. If he's contained, it's fair to say that any other pass-catcher for the Seahawks isn't anywhere near the ability of JSN.

We'll see what type of approach Lou Anarumo has for Smith-Njigba in a 'gotta have it' game for the Colts.

Win the Battle in the Offensive Trenches

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Indy's offensive line might be the most important factor in the Colts' offensive success. The Seahawks are no joke up front, and it's reflected in their metrics against the pass and run.

For passing, it's all about the sacks and pressures the Seahawks generate. Below are the biggest contributors to taking out opposing quarterbacks.

Leonard Williams (7.0)

Byron Murphy II (7.0)

Uchenna Nwosu (6.0)

DeMarcus Lawrence (5.0)

Drake Thomas (3.5)

If the Colts' offensive line allows too much pressure or sacks on an aging QB like Rivers, it will cause the offense to spiral out of control.

On the flipside, this is a very talented run defense, and Indy's protection will need to open up opportunities for Taylor to get into situations where he can make defenders miss and potentially bust open big runs.

There are a lot of factors and matchups to keep an eye on in this one, but Indy's O-Line against Seattle's D-Line might hold the most weight in which of these teams comes out with a victory.

Philip Rivers

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) calls a play in the third quarter wildcard playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Rivers might have been signed to the practice squad, but the Colts aren't bringing a Hall of Fame candidate out of retirement for him to teach the other Indy QBs a thing or two.

Rivers is getting prepped to start on Sunday and is tasked with coming out of Lumen Field with a massive cross-conference victory.

This is the first game Rivers has played in five years, and the hope for Shane Steichen is that he hasn't regressed too much and doesn't require too much time to shake the rust off.

Rivers is the most unpredictable part of this game for the Colts, as it's impossible to tell how he'll adjust when thrown into the fire this Sunday.

Luckily, Taylor is in the backfield. Also, Rivers played with Michael Pittman Jr. in 2020, and can quickly build rapport with names like Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren.

It's all in front of Rivers, and if somehow he can channel some of the fire that made him one of the greatest QBs of all-time, there's a chance he pulls off an upset.

But, given the age and lack of recent play, it's hard to have too much faith in the gunslinger turning back the clock.

