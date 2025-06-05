4 Colts Dark Horses to Compete for Big Roles
Every year, we see players seemingly come out of nowhere and be standout contributors for the Indianapolis Colts, whether due to injury, a hot performance in training camp that propels them up the depth chart, or because they joined the team late in the offseason.
This year represents a transition for the Colts in which they have been more willing to part ways with former contributors in an effort to get "new blood" in the building, in the words of general manager Chris Ballard. In theory, this creates more competition and truly allows the most deserving players to see the field.
So, which players could come out of the shadows to make a name for themselves with the Colts in 2025? Four examples stand out.
WR/KR Anthony Gould
You're already going to be seeing Gould as the kickoff and punt returner -- he averaged 29.4 yards per kickoff and 9.5 on punts last year -- so he won't be an unknown. However, might we see him more on offense?
Last summer, during OTAs, minicamps, and training camp, the rookie Gould had a good rapport with veteran Joe Flacco on downfield throws. Gould made several big plays deep. He wasn't very involved with the offense during the season, even though the Colts were adamant after drafting him that he was capable of more than returning kicks.
Gould saw just 15 offensive snaps, so there's really only room for his role to increase. He may be slightly pigeon-holed into a depth role in the slot, but since he'll already be active on gamedays for his special teams work, if the Colts encounter any in-game injuries with Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, or AD Mitchell, then it opens up an opportunity for Gould to prove he can make big plays in games as well as practice.
TE Will Mallory
In two years, Mallory has yet to carve out a consistent role on offense. While most of that falls on him for not making himself irreplaceable, tight end is one of the longer positions to acclimate to the NFL. He's also not much of a blocker, so because the Colts haven't had a complete, three-down tight end on the roster, the tight ends they've used have had such specialized roles. There's been a heavy weight placed on blocking, leading Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree to see a ton of snaps while Kylen Granson did the majority of the pass-catching among tight ends.
Mallory has been one of the Colts' more enticing pass-catching options at tight end -- he's got the best drop rate of the group in each of his two seasons, per Pro Football Focus -- but has been expendable because of his lack of impact as a blocker. His 40.5 run-blocking grade last year was the worst on the team.
However, now that the Colts have drafted Tyler Warren, they have a stud tight end who can catch and block. If they bring a second tight end onto the field, they now have the freedom for it to be someone like Mallory, whose only goal on the play is to catch. Unless Jelani Woods can stay healthy and carve out a role, Mallory is the most athletic player with upside at tight end outside of Warren.
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
This is year three for Adebawore, and it's a pivotal one for him to prove that his freakish athleticism can translate to being a serviceable NFL player. So far, he's been a one-trick pony interior pass-rusher who's struggled to affect the run and make tackles. Unfortunately, the pass-rushing isn't coming at a good enough rate to warrant significant playtime.
However, there's a reason that teams bet on athletic traits. You've got a guy in Adebawore, who at 282 pounds, with long arms and big hands, has rare explosion evidenced by a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, a vertical of 37.5", and a broad jump of 10'05" before he was drafted. At his size and position, that athleticism is almost unheard of.
If Adebawore can turn a corner and provide more utility to the Colts' defensive line in his second season under position coach Charlie Partridge, the Colts could finally have some support behind DeForest Buckner. The Colts did sign veteran free agent Neville Gallimore this offseason, but if Adebawore is finally starting to "get it," why not ride that potential?
S Daniel Scott
The Colts have been dying to see what Scott can do since drafting him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, but Achilles and ACL injuries in consecutive offseasons have taken both years away before training camp even arrived.
Last offseason, the hope was that Scott could be a core special-teamer while also auditioning for the then-open starting safety role alongside Julian Blackmon. He suffered the season-ending ACL injury in early June.
Expecting Scott to be a contributor this season may be a bit of putting the cart before the horse, seeing as he needs to get to and through training camp first, but if the injuries haven't zapped his athleticism, then the talent and football IQ are still there. And, guess what -- the Colts are still as needy at safety now as they were when they drafted Scott.
Colts starters Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross have been largely healthy players during their careers, but that's never guaranteed in the NFL, and the players behind them don't inspire much proven confidence. Scott, Rodney Thomas II, Hunter Wohler, Trey Washington, and Ladarius Tennison are competing for perhaps one or two roster spots.
If Scott makes it through the summer healthy, he not only has a good chance at making the roster, but he could be one injury away from being a starter. If he makes the roster, then you've likely got a core special teams player, at minimum.