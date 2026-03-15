NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with Mo Alie-Cox to keep him in the Circle City for another season.

Sources: The #Colts are re-signing veteran TE Mo Alie-Cox to a 1-year deal.



Alie-Cox is a locker room favorite who’s played in 125 games for Indy — amassing 16 TDs while becoming one of the NFL’s premier run-blocking TEs. pic.twitter.com/VBjZjCTmk8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2026

While this isn't a flashy re-signing, it's a much-needed one that keeps one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL within the walls of the Colts' organization.

After re-signing fellow tight end Drew Ogletree, Indianapolis felt that it made sense to run back the trio of tight ends they had in 2025 by keeping Alie-Cox, with the third being Pro Bowler Tyler Warren.

Alie-Cox has been a life-long Colts staple and has always taken on the role that is asked of him for the offense.

The former Virginia Commonwealth basketball talent never played football in college, but his sheer size and athleticism caught the eye of general manager Chris Ballard.

Alie-Cox signed with the Colts' practice squad in 2017 and had ups and downs until finally finding his footing with the roster to see meaningful action in 2018.

After playing nine games in the 2018 season, Alie-Cox continued to rise within Indy's ranks to become a reliable red zone threat who could throw great blocks in the running game.

Now, heading into 2026 with another contract, Alie-Cox has amassed 127 catches for 1,550 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns through 125 games and 53 starts.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) signals a first down after a catch Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alie-Cox isn't much of a receiver, but when a play is needed and the time is right, the veteran tight end usually comes up with a huge answer for Indianapolis' offense.

2025 saw Alie-Cox haul in 13 catches for 117 receiving yards, 9.0 yards per catch, and another touchdown.

The touchdowns are something to note with Alie-Cox. He averages one touchdown every 7.94 catches, which is a great clip considering he's a blocking specialist.

Whenever the Colts are in the red zone in the upcoming 2026 season, look for newly re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones to eye where Alie-Cox is for another big touchdown when it's needed.

While it's nice that the Colts retained Alie-Cox, other roster needs are present that Ballard must figure out a way to address through free agency.

The signings of defensive end Arden Key, and safeties Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas are steps in the right direction, but more impact is preferable.

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

For the defensive end position, Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau will welcome Key to the fray, but this is still a group that appears underwhelming on paper.

Latu is the star, and led Indianapolis in 2025 with 8.5 sacks. However, Tuimoloau saw little action and Key is a rotational edge. We'll see what Ballard plans to do to acquire more proven talent.

As for safety, Indianapolis watched their promising talent Nick Cross, head to the Washington Commanders.

This prompted the signings of Owens and Thomas, but a legitimate difference-maker to pair with Cam Bynum could be just what the doctor ordered.

There's also Hunter Wohler lying in the wake, but he's a seventh-rounder coming off a season-ending Lisfranc setback.

Regardless of how great he looked during 2025's training camp and joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, these facts can't be ignored.

The Alie-Cox re-signing was a great move, but as mentioned before, the Colts still have a lot of work to do on this roster, especially defensively.