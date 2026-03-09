Colts 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News & Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a critical free agency cycle this year, as CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon's patience has dwindled with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen to succeed.

The Bigger Needs

Defensive end

Linebacker

Safety

Offensive line

With everything free agency-related in mind, here's what you need to know about what's happening in this regard with the Colts.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) celebrates a hit on the quarterback Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts have one player on the roster labeled as an exclusive rights free agent, linebacker Austin Ajiake. He was already signed to a one-year, $1.005 million deal on January 5th of this year.

Ajiake is locked in for the 2026 season after getting his first action since joining Indianapolis in 2023 as a member of the practice squad.

Ajiake put up 32 tackles and two quarterback hits through 16 games in 2025. Don't expect a lot of meaningful playing time from Ajiake, but he'll be a valuable depth piece who could see time on special teams.

Restricted Free Agents

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) reacts after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Currently, Indianapolis has five restricted free agents on the roster. For context, restricted free agents are players with three accrued seasons whose contract has expired but whose team still holds certain rights over them.

Tyler Goodson | Running back

DJ Montgomery | Wide receiver

Luke Tenuta | Offensive tackle

Cameron Mitchell | Cornerback

Segun Olubi | Linebacker

The Colts can choose to tender them, and if they do, the player can negotiate with other teams, similar to the situation with Daniel Jones. If an offer sheet is signed, Indy has a chance to match it. If not, depending on the tender level, the Colts could receive draft compensation.

So far, no public reports have surfaced of any tenders for any of these five players.

Re-Signings

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Blake Grupe (10) kicks a field goal during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Blake Grupe | Kicker

Kicker Blake Grupe joined Indianapolis in 2025 after being released by the New Orleans Saints. The Colts started with Spencer Shrader, but his season ended after just five games against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ACL/MCL injury.

After an underwhelming showing from veteran Michael Badgley, the Colts turned to Grupe as a last-ditch solution. Grupe took this seriously, finishing with 11/11 field goals and 10/10 extra points.

Now, a kicking competition is set to take place between Grupe and Shrader for the 2026 season.

Rumors

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The only news considered a rumor is related to Alec Pierce and the ongoing contract talks with Indianapolis ahead of free agency.

Indianapolis chose to use a transition tag on Jones and elected to refrain from any tag on Pierce. This cost the team $37.83 million and allows Jones to sign an offer sheet elsewhere.

However, the Colts can choose to match it or let him walk with no draft compensation.

Pierce wasn't given a contract before the franchise tag deadline on March 3rd, which points to the dynamic playmaker testing the market once the tampering period begins tomorrow, with free agency opening two days later on March 11th.

Pierce is rumored to be worth around $27-30 million annually, which Indianapolis may not be able to afford given their cap situation.

If Indianapolis is to pay Pierce, they'll have to restructure contracts, make cuts, or trade players similar to what they did with Zaire Franklin.

Keep a close eye on the situation with Pierce. If the Colts can't keep him, it will change their free agency and draft strategy for the 2026 season.

New Signings

TBA