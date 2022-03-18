Skip to main content

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Where Colts Stand in Free Agency

Brandon and Andrew break down the Yannick Ngakoue trade, Colts re-signing their own, the current quarterback situation, and more.

NFL free agency is in full swing, and changes are happening all around the league.

From quarterbacks changing teams to teams going on spending sprees, there are many storylines to follow this time of year.

The Indianapolis Colts have not been known to make splash signings during this time. Since Chris Ballard became the general manager, the Colts have generally opted to wait until the second or third waves of free agency before they make their moves.

However, this has not stopped them from re-signing their own and making some noise on the trade market.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took a look at all of the Colts’ moves through the first week of free agency. The guys talk about the impact of the Colts trading cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts re-signing their own, the signing of cornerback Brandon Facyson, and more.

Of course, the biggest question that remains unsolved is who will be the Colts quarterback in 2022. Brandon and Andrew look at the current QB market and give updates on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield, and more.

After the Colts talk, the guys dove into all of the action around the league as players find new homes and blockbuster signing take place across the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Finally, Brandon and Andrew update the news around the NFL, including the latest on Tom Brady and the Deshaun Watson situation.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 offseason.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

