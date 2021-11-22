PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Bills

While many counted them out, the Indianapolis Colts were out for revenge.

Returning to Highmark Stadium for the first time since their 2020 season ended, the Colts throttled the Buffalo Bills by a score of 41-15 as they move to 6-5.

The story was Jonathan Taylor, who ran all over the Bills defense and recorded a franchise-record five touchdowns as he firmly established himself in the NFL MVP conversation.

On Sunday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped the matchup and everything surrounding the Colts’ victory. The guys discussed Taylor’s incredible game, the masterful playcalling by Frank Reich, how the Colts’ defense played to their potential, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the rest of the Colts news and recap the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts as the series kicks off the behind-the-scenes look at the Colts throughout their season.

Moving on from the Colts, the guys look at the Week 11 slate of games and go over all of the action around the NFL. After going through the news around the league, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Game, with no debate on who is most deserving this week.

