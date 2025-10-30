Colts’ Taylor Caps Historic October with Major AFC Honor
After an absolutely incredible stretch, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been crowned the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.
Taylor racked up 529 scrimmage yards, 10 total touchdowns, and averaged 6.6 yards per carry through four games in October. He had three separate three-touchdown performances, becoming the first player in franchise history to have three such games in a single season.
Taylor's elite play has boosted his odds to win the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award, as he now sits as the heavy favorite to take home the trophy. Some fans feel that's not enough, though, and that Taylor should instead be in consideration for Most Valuable Player.
Through eight weeks of play, Taylor leads the league with 850 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. He's responsible for more points than every player in the league, including all kickers (who usually have the most points due to field goals and extra points).
The Colts have relied on Taylor's explosiveness to close out games. Taylor leads the league with six rushes of 20+ yards, a stat that reflects his breakaway ability.
Although on pace stats can be tricky and inaccurate, Taylor is on pace for over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 30 total touchdowns. If the Colts' lead back can accomplish that, he should undoubtedly be in MVP talks.
Taylor's lowest rushing total on the season came against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he ran for only 69 yards but still scored three touchdowns.
It's hard to even say which of Taylor's October performances was the worst. He scored three touchdowns in three of the four games, and ran for 125 yards and one touchdown in the other.
Of course, credit must be given to the Colts' offensive line. There have been multiple screenshots that have come out over the past week showing just how big a running lane Taylor has, and as Sports Illustrated's own Albert Brerr put it: "This is the type of hole you might see in a first-round high school playoff game, where the public school who just snuck in is playing the top-seeded Catholic powerhouse."
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Indy's front five has bulldozed opposing defensive lines, and they haven't been playing scrubs, either. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has done a tremendous job of preparing his unit for battle, and the hard work is paying off every week.
Taylor's numbers this season are constantly being compared to his 2021 breakout year. He finished second place in OPOY voting behind Cooper Kupp that season, but he won the AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October and November.
Taylor's remarkable October proppelled him to a tie with Colts legend Lenny Moore for the second-most rushing touchdowns in team history (63). He now sits one away from tying Edgerrin James' record of 64.
Taylor will get the opportunity to make Colts history against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 to kick off November football. The Steelers have allowed 112.7 rushing yards per game this season, ranking 18th in the league.
If Taylor wins another monthly recognition, his MVP resume will only grow longer.