PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Talks Carson Wentz’s Clutch Moment as Colts Beat Cardinals

Brandon and Andrew break down how Wentz put the team on his back, the Colts’ offensive line puzzle, the Colts’ COVID issues, and more.

It was a very Merry Christmas for the Indianapolis Colts.

After traveling out west and facing numerous injury and COVID issues, the Colts overcame it all and got the victory over the Arizona Cardinals 22-16. With All-Pros Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard sidelined, it was Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor that led the charge to move the Colts to 9-6 and one step closer to the playoffs.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast break down the Colts’ big win on Christmas night on another “don’t wash the jersey” episode. The guys talk about how Wentz made big plays in the clutch, the issues that have arisen along the Colts’ offensive line, how the COVID issues will affect the team, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the rest of the Colts news from the week, including the announcement of six Colts players as Pro Bowl alternates.

After the Colts news, the guys take a look at the action for a wild Week 16 slate of games in the NFL. Finally, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to a player who proved that he can be trusted with the game on the line.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

