Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Talks Carson Wentz’s Clutch Moment as Colts Beat Cardinals

    Brandon and Andrew break down how Wentz put the team on his back, the Colts’ offensive line puzzle, the Colts’ COVID issues, and more.
    Author:

    It was a very Merry Christmas for the Indianapolis Colts.

    After traveling out west and facing numerous injury and COVID issues, the Colts overcame it all and got the victory over the Arizona Cardinals 22-16. With All-Pros Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard sidelined, it was Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor that led the charge to move the Colts to 9-6 and one step closer to the playoffs.

    On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast break down the Colts’ big win on Christmas night on another “don’t wash the jersey” episode. The guys talk about how Wentz made big plays in the clutch, the issues that have arisen along the Colts’ offensive line, how the COVID issues will affect the team, and more.

    Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the rest of the Colts news from the week, including the announcement of six Colts players as Pro Bowl alternates.

    After the Colts news, the guys take a look at the action for a wild Week 16 slate of games in the NFL. Finally, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to a player who proved that he can be trusted with the game on the line.

    Read More

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Colts quarterback Carson Wentz remains unvaccinated. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Talks Carson Wentz’s Clutch Moment as Colts Beat Cardinals

    57 seconds ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
    News

    Positional Grades: Colts vs. Cardinals

    Dec 26, 2021
    ndianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2), against Arizona, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star
    News

    Colts QB Carson Wentz Delivers in the Clutch vs. Cardinals

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17298614
    Film

    5 Pleasant Surprises From the 2021 Colts' Season

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17382774
    News

    In The Eyes Of NFL Executives, Colts' Jonathan Taylor An MVP Frontrunner

    Dec 24, 2021
    Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) and quarterback Carson Wentz (2) in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Colts Officially Rule Out Two Starters, Status Of Three Others Uncertain

    Dec 24, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an Indianapolis Colts game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Rams won 27-24.
    News

    NFL Names Six Colts As Pro Bowl Alternates

    Dec 23, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Frank Reich Makes DPOY Case For Colts Star LB Darius Leonard

    Dec 22, 2021