A Colts Podcast: Can Colts Finally Win in Jacksonville?

Week 2 is now upon us, and for the Indianapolis Colts, it is a week they have had circled on the calendar since the NFL schedule was announced.

The Colts head down to Jacksonville this week to take on the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. This is, of course, the site where the Jaguars beat the Colts 26-11 last January to prevent the Colts from reaching the playoffs. The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014 when Andrew Luck was in his third year in the league.

Can the Colts finally get the monkey off their back and win in Jacksonville?

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into the matchup and discussed a variety of the topics surrounding this AFC South showdown. Check out the episode on YouTube below.

Brandon and Andrew preview the game and cover all of the major storylines. The guys discuss what to expect from Matt Ryan, if any of the wide receivers outside of Michael Pittman Jr. will step up this week, if the pass rush can affect Trevor Lawrence, and much more.

After breaking down the game between the Colts and the Jaguars, Brandon and Andrew recap the rest of the Colts news from the week. There was a big shake-up in the kicking game as the Colts waived Rodrigo Blankenship this week. The guys discuss how Blankenship’s release affects the team.

When finished with the Colts talk, Brandon and Andrew turn their attention to the rest of the NFL. The guys give their picks for the Week 2 slate of games and go over the news around the league.

Finally, the episode ends with Bad Beats with Brandon, as Brandon gives his best betting picks for this weekend’s NFL action.

