AFC Rival Again Floated as Possible Destination for Colts QBs
The 2025 season outlooks for the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers are largely viewed differently from the outside, but both teams are in a spot where quarterback play is the biggest question mark on how the campaign will develop.
The Steelers are perennially in the playoff hunt, as Mike Tomlin has never had a season below .500 in his 18 years as head coach. The Colts, however, haven't been to the playoffs in the last four seasons and are looking to get back over the hump after finishing 8-9 last year.
After months of speculation, 41-year-old free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers ultimately agreed to sign a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, but he recently revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that this season is likely to be his last in the NFL. With that in mind, the Steelers will need to keep an eye on the future. And that's where the Colts come in.
The Colts don't have a clearcut starter at quarterback like the Steelers, instead relying on a competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones to see if someone steps up.
ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor suggests that whoever loses the competition could find their way out of Indy in 2026, and perhaps on the move to The Steel City.
"Top-tier quarterbacks don't often hit free agency, and 2026 isn't an exception," Pryor wrote. "Former first-round pick Daniel Jones, who signed a one-year deal in Indianapolis, is the best available free agent of the 2026 class so far. Other quarterbacks, though, could become available in releases or trades. Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis' other quarterback and its 2023 first-round pick, is competing with Jones for the starting job. Whoever comes in second could be available."
This isn't the first time that Richardson's name has been brought up as a potential target for the Steelers in 2026.
Earlier this month, ESPN's Kevin Clark said, "I've never seen anybody more destined to be in the 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition than Anthony Richardson."
Wherever either of Richardson or Jones find themselves this time next year, the likelihood of the loser of the competition leaving the Colts seems strong. For Richardson this is a pivotal year three where the team likely finds out if he can be the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be, or not. Jones was signed to a one-year deal this offseason, so if he does not step up, the Colts could simply elect not to re-sign him.
Richardson and Jones will renew their competition on July 22 when the Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus for training camp.