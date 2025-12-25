5 Christmas Wishes Colts Need to Come True

It's Christmas, which means that Santa has traveled around the world at lightspeed to deliver presents to the entire world.

This includes the Indianapolis Colts.

With Christmas at the top of mind and everyone enjoying their families, the yuletide, and making lasting memories, it's time to briefly highlight the five biggest wishes the Colts should have for the pinnacle holiday of the year.

A Future at Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts players Daniel Jones (17) and Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throw passes during the Colts training camp at Grand Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Westfield, Ind. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one was far too easy, but it's the gaping hole of a problem the Colts have been unable to solve, and it's limited what this team can accomplish.

To pull it to the recent, Indianapolis invested big time when they drafted Anthony Richardson Sr. with the fourth-overall selection in 2023's NFL draft.

This hasn't panned out well at all. While Richardson has a career win-loss record of 8-7, his injury issues, previous on-field showings, and lack of consistency has made him look like a bust.

Then, the team signed Daniel Jones to compete with him; he'd subsequently win the job.

After starting among the best in the NFL, he tore his Achilles in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his season, and since then, it appears Indy's.

Now, there is no clear path to a franchise QB after Indy sent the New York Jets their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Either Jones or Richardson will be where Indy turns next season to mortgage their future on. The free agent market is awful for a team like Indy next year, and they don't have first-round picks to spend on QB.

I think the Colts wouldn't care which one of these two QBs pans out, as long as just one of them could end their insane quarterback dilemma since 2019.

Tyler Warren Will Be a Superstar

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Colts' rookie tight end Tyler Warren looks incredible so far in his rookie year. Through 15 games, Warren has put up 66 catches for 748 receiving yards and five all-purpose TDs (four receiving, one rushing).

He's also been a rock-solid blocker to help propel Indy's rushing attack with bell-cow weapon Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts haven't had this type of production since Jack Doyle, and arguably Dallas Clark.

Warren has been a breath of fresh air for the Colts' offense, and given how great he's played in year one, it's hard to imagine he doesn't continue this going forward.

Elite tight ends are rare, and the Colts must write this wish on their Christmas list for Warren to become just that.

Alec Pierce and Nick Cross Can Both Be Retained

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) works to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It'll take capital to keep this pair, but what a year Alec Pierce and Nick Cross have had on separate sides of the football.

Starting with Pierce, he's looking more and more like the WR1 for the Colts. Pierce put on a masterclass last week against San Francisco 49ers with Philip Rivers.

Pierce logged four catches on as many targets for 86 receiving yards, 21.5 yards per catch, and a pair of scores.

Philip Rivers hits Alec Pierce on the free play for a 20-yard touchdown!



SFvsIND on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/LkZfbV3umf — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2025

Look out for an extension to come Pierce's way, if the Colts are smart.

As for Cross, he's putting up his second-straight excellent season. Last year, Cross put up 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, three picks, five pass breakups, and a sack.

This year, he's notched 106 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pick, five pass breakups, and 2.5 sacks from the safety position.

Nick says thank you very much.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/iESUWgM3ib — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 19, 2025

In a perfect world and an answered Christmas wish, the Colts would be able to extend both of these talents. It's not easy to find a wildly athletic and powerful receiver like Pierce or a defensive bulldozer at safety like Cross.

The Colts have both, and they need each to try to foster a future for the franchise.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Get Laiatu Latu Help and Establish a Serious Pass-Rush

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) disrupts a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laiatu Latu is having a great sophomore campaign and almost nobody is talking about it, which is a shame.

Latu has 7.5 sacks (leads team), 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, 54 QB pressures, and three interceptions from the defensive end position.

LAIATU LATU:



🔘 3rd most INTs by a DL within a single season in NFL history

🔘 most INTs by a DL in franchise history#HOUvsIND 11/30 on CBS pic.twitter.com/a1ZkOaKe48 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 24, 2025

If there was support from the other edge rushers Latu would have more opportunities, and vice versa.

Arguably the weakest area of Indy's defense for the past few seasons has been the edge rusher position.

The Colts signed Samson Ebukam out of free agency in 2023, then drafted Latu in 2024 (15th overall), followed by J.T. Tuimoloau in round two this year. In short, the Colts have tried to get this position solidified, and haven't yet.

If they could help it, Kwity Paye would finally elevate to his first-round tag, but he's taken a dip in year five, indicating he might just be as good as he'll be.

We'll see how the Colts approach this defensive snag, but for Latu, he's doing well considering he's the only real threat off the edge.

Make the Playoffs, Win the AFC South

Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) pushes off Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback De'Antre Prince (24) as he rushes the ball during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguar at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Boring entry, I know, but this has got to be the biggest Christmas wish for the Indianapolis franchise outside of getting a true answer for a franchise quarterback.

For those out of the know, the Colts haven't won the AFC South since 2014, or made the playoffs since Rivers led the way for the 2020 campaign.

The sad part for this Colts team in 2025 is that the playoffs are almost out of the question, unless certain scenarios unfold and Indianapolis wins out against the Jaguars and Houston Texans.

As for the division, it's even less likely than Indy making the playoffs - which after losing five-straight seems impossible.

Whatever happens after this season doesn't matter when discussing this subject. Whether it's Chris Ballard in the general manager chair and Shane Steichen as head coach or not, this team is starved of a divisional championship and postseason football.

The Colts might put this nearly as high as finally landing an answer at quarterback on their Christmas list, and understandably so.

The Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks off the field Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These are massive wishes for the Colts, and it's highly unlikely all five happen, but Indy can hope they do.

This is a franchise that has arguably had one of the largest midseason collapses in the history of the NFL, and that has to be a brutal pill to swallow after starting 8-2 and looking like a Super Bowl contender.

We'll see what transpires after Christmas Day when the Colts clash with the Jaguars at home on Sunday afternoon.

If the Colts want to salvage their postseason hopes, they absolutely cannot lose this game. But it won't be easy on Sunday, or going forward.

Recommended Articles