Anonymous NFL Coach Gets Real on Colts' Daniel Jones
Still just over a month away from the NFL season starting up, the Indianapolis Colts have yet to officially determine a victor in their ongoing quarterback battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr.
And frankly, that verdict likely won't be determined until much closer to Week One's kickoff next month, as both guys still have a couple of preseason contests to be played on the horizon, and the opportunity to make or break their chances of winning the gig, paired with those showings.
However, when asking around to various NFL personnel, there seems to already be a clear favorite in the race to start the first week of the season in Indianapolis– that being their offseason addition of Jones rather than their former fourth-overall pick in Richardson.
The consensus surrounding Jones stems from The Athletic's "NFL QB Tiers" for 2025, as multiple anonymous GMs, coaches, and coordinators stacked up the league's best and worst talents at the quarterback position, and ranked them within sets of tiers from one to five– one being a franchise superstar, five being a backup quality guy.
In the case of Jones, he found himself in the middle of that fourth tier of five as the 30th-ranked quarterback in the league, two spots ahead of Richardson, and perhaps more importantly, viewed as the likely candidate to win this quarterback competition in the eyes of voters.
However, in the eyes of one anonymous offensive coach who was a part of the voting, even if Jones is the starter, it might not come with much confidence in his favor.
"I get nervous with Jones," an offensive coach said of Jones. "I understand if you are not very good on offense and cannot protect, there will be plays when you look bad, but there are too many times where he has a guy wide open and he throws it in the dirt or 10 feet over his head. I just don't think he is naturally accurate, and I did not think he was in college."
That negative sentiment didn't bleed over into every voter's thought process, though, as one defensive coordinator still saw Jones with the potential to rise back into the "tier three" of quarterbacks, a group that includes the likes of Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, and Aaron Rodgers.
"A couple years ago, Jones was probably worthy of being a 3," the defensive coordinator said. "He still might be that. He has to show it."
Jones had proven throughout his time with the New York Giants that if he's surrounded by a competent supporting cast, he can be a playoff-quality quarterback. His 2022 season in New York with a worthwhile roster saw him being the most accurate and productive he's ever been through his six-year career, with nine regular-season wins as a starter, along with a playoff victory.
Not all hope is totally lost to see him rebound with a new situation in Indianapolis, which is exactly why the Colts front office opted to bring him into the building earlier this offseason.
Of course, it all starts with winning the QB1 job over Richardson before this season gets going, but with a strong run-game, a stacked receiver room, and a solid offensive line to protect him, the right tools just might be onboard to see Jones have his Sam Darnold-esque revenge tour many have often alluded to him to having in store.