Colts QB Battle: Grading Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones vs. Ravens
The Indianapolis Colts traveled east this week to partake in a joint practice and their first preseason matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. It was a productive trip for the Colts, as Indy made a lot of plays against a stout Ravens squad in their joint practice session while falling to Baltimore by a score of 24-16.
As has been the case throughout training camp, all eyes were on Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones as the battle to be the Colts' QB1 rages on. It was Richardson who got the start this week in Baltimore and was expected to play close to a quarter and a half. However, the game played out much differently than anyone expected for the two quarterbacks.
With a week's worth of work against one of the best teams in the AFC now in the books, let's look at how each quarterback graded out for the week and where the Colts' quarterback competition currently stands.
Anthony Richardson: C-
Richardson received the initial first-team reps in the joint practice and performed well against what is expected to be a fierce Ravens' defense. Richardson went 10-of-13 passing (76.9%) during the 11-on-11 sessions, with big plays to Alec Pierce and AD Mitchell highlighting the team periods. Richardson was decisive and accurate with the football throughout practice and was able to keep the Colts' offense moving down the field much of the day.
The game was a different story, as issues with Richardson's availability reared their ugly head yet again. Richardson went 2-of-3 (66.6%) for 21 yards on his first drive with two nice throws to Mitchell and rookie Tyler Warren.
But on the second drive, Richardson did not recognize the free blitzer and was crushed for the sack, dislocating the pinky on his right hand. Richardson was ruled out after only six plays.
While the injury to Richardson's pinky is not expected to be serious, it does nothing to squash the availability concerns that have followed Richardson throughout his career. What's also concerning is that Richardson should have recognized the blitz and realized he needed to get to his hot read, a pretty routine read for a quarterback in Year 3.
Richardson had a chance to take the reins of the quarterback competition against the Ravens. Instead, questions will remain about whether the Colts can rely on him to provide consistency at the position due to his play and health. If Richardson had not performed well in the joint practice, his grade would be much worse.
Daniel Jones: C+
Like Richardson, Jones also had a productive day against the Ravens' defense in practice. Jones finished the day 14-of-17 passing (82.4%) during the 11-on-11 sessions, with most of his completions going to Warren. While Jones did not have the big plays that Richardson produced throughout the session, Jones did have more success leading a two-minute drill that ended in a missed 54-yard field goal attempt.
Jones saw more playing time than expected in the game due to the injury to Richardson. But Jones was disappointing against the Ravens' backups, finishing 10-of-21 (47.6%) for 144 yards and leading the Colts to only six points.
Jones was inconsistent with his accuracy at times, but also made some nice throws to Warren, Mitchell, and Ashton Dulin. Jones also had a touchdown to Dulin taken away after an offensive pass interference was called on Drew Ogletree in the red zone.
While Jones was not terrible on the evening, he did not do anything you would consider great. It was a very average outing for the veteran quarterback while playing against the second-team defense of the Ravens, and his grade reflects that.
Where The QB Competition Stands
Before the week began, it was safe to say Richardson had the lead in the competition. His accuracy and decision-making have shown improvement, and coaches have raved about Richardson's command of the offense in camp. While Jones has been solid, he has not done enough to drastically outperform Richardson at any point in camp.
However, Richardson suffering another injury on a play where he should have made the correct read is not what the Colts want to see. Jones has likely closed any gap that was between the two despite not having a noteworthy performance.
The Colts have preached all offseason that the quarterback who can provide consistency at the position will win the job. Jones may not have flashed against the Ravens, but he remained available and made the correct reads. Another injury to Richardson continues to bring his consistency and availability into question.
It is too early to tell if Richardson will miss any time due to the finger injury. But if Richardson has any hope of keeping this competition close, he cannot afford to miss any time. Richardson must prove to the coaching staff that he can stay available and make the correct reads.
If not, Jones is on his way to being QB1 for the Colts to start the 2025 season.