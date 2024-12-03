Colts' Anthony Richardson Talks Through Game-Winning Drive vs. Patriots
With 5:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Anthony Richardson took the field with the Indianapolis Colts trailing the New England Patriots 24-17.
The last play Richardson was on the field, he threw an interception to Patriots' cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Another turnover was not an option. If the Colts wanted to win the game and keep their playoff hopes alive, a touchdown was needed on this possession.
Richardson entered the huddle, knowing he needed to rally his offense for one of Indy's most important drives of the season.
"Just keeping all the guys rallied up and just make it work," Richardson stated when asked about his role on the final drive. "Despite any of the down and distances, just try to make it work, keep the guys rallied and just fight."
The drive started with an easy first down after a nine-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr. and a four-yard run by Jonathan Taylor. But after two deep misses to Alec Pierce and a seven-yard out to Will Mallory, the Colts faced a fourth-and-three from the 40-yard line. While there was still 3:33 remaining, failing to pick up the first likely meant a loss.
"Shane (Steichen) was in my ear telling me, ‘You’ve got to have it right here, you’ve got to make it work, find a way,’" Richardson remembered. "And luckily, I looked down the field and Mo is basically right there in my face. I’m like, alright, bet, I’ve got to get him the ball right here. I was glad he was able to catch that."
As the Patriots sent pressure, Richardson escaped the pocket to his right. While being chased by safety Jabrill Peppers, Richardson fired a dart to a wide-open Mo Alie-Cox for 11 yards and the first down to extend the drive. The young quarterback found a way.
The Colts tested the Patriots' defense after getting the first, as a deep ball from Richardson to Pierce fell incomplete due to sticky coverage from cornerback Alex Austin. An eight-yard completion to Pittman set up a third-and-short.
Richardson saw the matchup he wanted on third down and let it rip deep to AD Mitchell. The pass was dropped in the bucket, but Mitchell could not bring it in, and it fell incomplete. Mitchell had a step on his defender and may have been able to run it in for a touchdown had he caught the football.
The Colts now faced their second fourth down of the drive at the two-minute warning. Richardson handled this conversion himself, taking the quarterback sweep to the left for six yards to keep the drive alive.
On the next play, the Colts had the opportunity for another big gain. This time, Richardson uncorked a ball down the seam for Kylen Granson, which would have set up Indy inside the five if it had been completed. But Granson could not hang out despite the ball hitting him in the arms.
Two huge drops in three plays could have derailed the drive. While Richardson was visibly disappointed after the plays, there were still plenty of chances remaining for the Colts to score.
"In the moment you may think that it’s tough, but you’ve got another play after that to make it work," Richardson stated. "There’s definitely a few passes I missed today. It is what it is. Our guys know they’re supposed to catch the ball in that moment, and I’m pretty sure they’re hard on themselves right now. ... So I’ve got to be that peace for them."
Shane Steichen went back to the ground game with Taylor for a yard. On third down, Richardson riffled a pass to Pittman on the right side, drawing a defensive pass interference call and an automatic first down.
At this point in the game, the Colts were at the Patriots' 20-yard line with 1:18 remaining, plenty of time to score, and the entire playbook at their disposal. Another pass to Pittman brought Indy to the 12. Two runs by Taylor gained four yards, setting up the Colts with first-and-goal from the eight with 28 seconds remaining.
Steichen went to the ground game in an attempt to find paydirt. A six-yard gain by Richardson got the Colts to the two-yard line. But what followed was a gain of no yards by Richardson and a loss of one by Taylor. Another fourth down was on the way.
The ground game was not working, and the Patriots would expect another run. Steichen dialed up a pass for his quarterback, one they had practiced multiple times leading up to the game. If given enough time, Richardson would have Pittman or Pierce open for the score.
With 17 seconds remaining, Richardson snapped the ball on the Colts' third fourth down of the drive. The protection was there, allowing Richardson time to survey the field. He saw Pierce get a step on safety Kyle Dugger and let it rip. Touchdown, Colts.
"We were repping that play throughout practice. Man-to-man looks," Richardson admitted. "We have fast guys that can run away from defenders. I just trust AP and Pitt to get across the field. I was waiting for one of those guys to pop open and I threw it to AP."
However, the job was not complete. The touchdown brought the Colts within one point of the Patriots, 24-23. Steichen could either kick the extra point and play for overtime or keep his offense on the field and go for the win. So, what did the head coach choose to do?
"Put it in 5’s hands to go get it," Steichen said after the game.
"Whenever we’re in a situation like that, I would like the ball in my hands because I feel like I can
make a play," Richardson stated.
The Colts lined up to go for it with their season on the line. Richardson took the snap and held the ball out for Taylor. With the defender crashing on the running back, Richardson pulled the ball back and surged forward, following his All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. That was all he needed.
Richardson barreled into the end zone for the two-point conversion, the lead, and the ballgame.
"It was a two-way option on that," Richardson explained. "I know Shane called that play for a certain reason. I was reading the outside guys on it, but once I looked in the middle, I just decided I was going to take it and put it in my hands and try to make a decision right there and try to make it work. We made it happen."
The Colts escaped New England with a 25-24 win over the Patriots on the back of Richardson's heroics. A 19-play, 80-yard drive in 5:22 is what it took for the Colts to move to 6-7 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive heading into the bye week.
Richardson was not perfect by any means. The box score will read 12-of-24 (50%) for 109 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 48 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion on nine carries.
However, as is the case many times with Richardson, the box score does not tell the full story. Through all the drops, turnovers, and a defense giving up 422 yards on the day, Richardson stayed calm and focused on the task at hand, leading Indy to victory.
"I just play football one play at a time," Richardson remarked. "Although some of those plays didn’t go the way we planned, it’s all good, we have to stick with it, each play. Because we had a play to work on each and every moment, so just stick with it."
Richardson has now led two game-winning drives in three games since his return from the bench. The young quarterback is starting to find his groove, and the Colts believe they are in every game with No.5 on the field. And if one thing is certain, it is that Richardson will do anything and everything to secure a victory for his team.
"Whatever it takes, man. Whatever it takes."
