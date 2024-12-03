Steichen Sounds Off on Richardson's 'Huge Growth' in Colts-Patriots
Over the past month of the NFL season, it's been nothing short of a roller coaster surrounding Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, and that trend only continued during Sunday's tightly contested matchup vs. the New England Patriots-- one that ultimately ended in a Colts victory, 25-24 to lift them to a 6-7 record.
Richardson's dual-effort ability was put on full display. He ended the game completing only 12 of his 24 passes for 109 yards, yet threw for two touchdowns, including a throw to score in the final seconds to Alec Pierce, alongside 48 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and the game-winning rush for a two-point conversation.
Considering the second-year quarterback was stuck as the backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco less than a month ago, being the catalyst behind one of the most critical wins of the Colts' season is a massive step in the right direction for Richardson and his growth, effectively gained the attention of head coach Shane Steichen.
Following the Colts' narrow victory, Coach Steichen hit the podium to dish some thoughts on what he saw out of Richardson and his performance.
"It’s huge growth," Steichen said. "Anytime you’ve got a young player that can lead your team down to a touchdown, game-winning touchdown, in this league, it comes down to a lot of those in this league, and that’s huge growth. It’s huge growth, that’s huge confidence for him. Huge confidence for our team that he can get those things done. Fourth-down situations, got to have it. Put the ball in his hands again on some outside zone stuff. Just a phenomenal effort by him today."
It wasn't a perfect effort for Richardson throughout the entire length of the contest, as the quarterback dished two interceptions-- one at the very end of the first quarter on a deflected pass to Patriots' Christian Elliss, and another in the second half to the hands of Christian Gonzalez. Yet, despite the hiccups, Steichen was impressed with how his young signal caller held himself.
"Great resilience," Steichen continued. "The first interception he had, it was a hell of a play by the guy. He jumped up and tipped it. The next one, the guy just undercut the route. You know what I mean? So you learn from those. Like I said, it wasn’t like, dramatic. I’m not even concerned about that whatsoever. I thought he played his tail off. He really did."
This week now marks the second impressive outing for Richardson in the past three, as his game-winning drive on Sunday drew some shades of his previous final-minute rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter vs. the New York Jets. The 2023 first-round pick has become increasingly comfortable, confident, and clutch within the Colts' offense, and Steichen has taken notice.
"I think it's big any time you can have two touchdown game-winning drives in three weeks for a young quarterback is huge," Steichen said during his Monday media availability. "The way that he can avoid the pressure and avoid the sacks is big time. You don't want to get yourselves behind the chains. He does a hell of a job of getting out of those pressure looks and creating... That part has been tremendous, and we’ve got to keep that part going."
After a strong two-game stretch, Richardson will get some well-deserved rest as the Colts' bye week finally arrives in Week 14. Following that, the team will travel to take on the Denver Broncos in hopes of lifting back to .500.
